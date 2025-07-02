scriptMaps ready for 64 MP colonies, decision likely soon on 50 | Latest News | Patrika News
Maps ready for 64 MP colonies, decision likely soon on 50

Ratlam Municipal Corporation Selects 64 Unauthorised Colonies: A major decision regarding 50 of these colonies is expected next month.

RatlamJul 02, 2025 / 03:44 pm

Patrika Desk

(Photo source: RMC Ratlam website)

Ratlam News: Hundreds of families in Ratlam city’s unauthorised and incomplete colonies, struggling with problems like roads and drains, have received good news. The Municipal Corporation has selected 64 such colonies for development. While a decision is pending for five colonies, estimates for maps and expenditure have been prepared for 50 colonies by corporation officials.
These are being prepared for final public release by the corporation. A major decision regarding these 50 colonies can be expected by next month. According to corporation sources, the estimated cost for roads and drains in these colonies could be ₹30 to ₹35 crore.

Two of Five Colonies Non-Existent

According to corporation sources, of the five colonies where there is uncertainty, two colonies do not exist. These colonies are Gaurav Kunj and Gaurav Vihar. While other colonies named Gaurav were found, these two do not exist. However, permission for these colonies was obtained from the Municipal Corporation before 2000.

Two Colonies Already Demolished

Two colonies were demolished by the Municipal Corporation in previous years due to being unauthorized. The corporation used JCBs to demolish the boundary walls and roads of these colonies on Kaneri Road. Therefore, these colonies have been removed from the list of 64.
The fifth colony is Mahalaxminagar (महालक्ष्मीनगर). All amenities were found to be present here.

Efforts to Secure ₹15 Crore Fund

Corporation sources say that discussions have taken place at the government level between Mayor Prahlad Patel and Cabinet Minister Chetan Kashyap regarding development work in unauthorised colonies. Efforts are underway to secure approximately ₹15 crore in funding from the government for development works. The remaining amount will be contributed by the corporation. According to the prepared estimates for development work in the colonies being legalised, the expenditure is estimated to be around ₹30 to ₹35 crore. Many colonies already have electricity, sewerage, and water pipelines.

Benefits

After legalising unauthorised colonies, building permits will be issued. They will also be entitled to receive amenities from the corporation after paying fees. These amenities include roads, drains, sanitation, electricity, and water. The corporation has prepared to carry out development work by legalising unauthorised colonies. Maps for 50 colonies have been prepared. Further action will be decided after the final publication of these maps. People living in these colonies have been deprived of amenities for years. Prahlad Patel, Mayor, Ratlam.

