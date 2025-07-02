Maps ready for 64 MP colonies, decision likely soon on 50

These are being prepared for final public release by the corporation. A major decision regarding these 50 colonies can be expected by next month. According to corporation sources, the estimated cost for roads and drains in these colonies could be ₹30 to ₹35 crore.

Two of Five Colonies Non-Existent According to corporation sources, of the five colonies where there is uncertainty, two colonies do not exist. These colonies are Gaurav Kunj and Gaurav Vihar. While other colonies named Gaurav were found, these two do not exist. However, permission for these colonies was obtained from the Municipal Corporation before 2000.

Two Colonies Already Demolished Two colonies were demolished by the Municipal Corporation in previous years due to being unauthorized. The corporation used JCBs to demolish the boundary walls and roads of these colonies on Kaneri Road. Therefore, these colonies have been removed from the list of 64.

The fifth colony is Mahalaxminagar (महालक्ष्मीनगर). All amenities were found to be present here. Efforts to Secure ₹15 Crore Fund Corporation sources say that discussions have taken place at the government level between Mayor Prahlad Patel and Cabinet Minister Chetan Kashyap regarding development work in unauthorised colonies. Efforts are underway to secure approximately ₹15 crore in funding from the government for development works. The remaining amount will be contributed by the corporation. According to the prepared estimates for development work in the colonies being legalised, the expenditure is estimated to be around ₹30 to ₹35 crore. Many colonies already have electricity, sewerage, and water pipelines.