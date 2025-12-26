AI job loss leads to ‘Bunty-Babli’ style crime, 18-year-old graphic designer and NEET student girlfriend arrested

During police interrogation, the boy disclosed that he used to work as a part-time graphic designer in an IT company. However, the company replaced him after adopting AI technology. Following this, difficulties arose in managing the household expenses. Troubled by financial strain, the couple planned the theft after watching the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli', starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, and stole gold and silver jewellery worth ₹16.17 lakh from the jewellery shop.