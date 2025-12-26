AI job loss leads to ‘Bunty-Babli’ style crime, 18-year-old graphic designer and NEET student girlfriend arrested

A sensational incident has come to light from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Here, an 18-year-old graphic designer, along with his girlfriend, committed an act that brought to mind the famous Bollywood film 'Bunty Aur Babli'.
The duo made off with lakhs worth of gold and silver jewellery from a jewellery shop. The police have arrested both of them in the state capital, Bhopal. After their arrest, they revealed that before executing the crime, they had watched 'Bunty Aur Babli' and were inspired by it to carry out the incident.
The incident, which occurred on the night of December 22nd in the Rau area of Indore, has now come to light. After committing the crime, the couple remained on the run for several days. The police have now arrested them from Bhopal.
All the stolen goods have also been recovered from them. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani stated that both accused come from economically weaker families and have known each other since childhood.
During police interrogation, the boy disclosed that he used to work as a part-time graphic designer in an IT company. However, the company replaced him after adopting AI technology. Following this, difficulties arose in managing the household expenses. Troubled by financial strain, the couple planned the theft after watching the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli', starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, and stole gold and silver jewellery worth ₹16.17 lakh from the jewellery shop.
According to the DCP, "The accused tried to sell the jewellery, but the buyers did not offer a fair price, considering them too young. Therefore, they planned to sell it after the Christmas holidays."
The police traced the duo based on CCTV footage and other technical investigations. This sensational case from Indore also highlights the plight of young people losing their jobs due to the increasing impact of AI. The police have registered a case of theft against both and have initiated further investigation.
Big NewsView All
Indore
Madhya Pradesh
Trending