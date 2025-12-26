Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Accident: Car plunges into ditch, two youths from Gujarat killed

Kamal Gohil (35), a resident of Baroda, Gujarat, who was in the car, died on the spot. While another occupant, Tejasvi Solanki (32), son of Mahesh Mochi, a resident of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, was critically injured. After the accident, the Baunli police station took the injured to Baunli CHC. From where he was referred to Jaipur in a serious condition. However, the injured youth died on the way.