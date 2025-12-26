Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Accident: Car plunges into ditch, two youths from Gujarat killed

The damaged car after the accident. Photo: Patrika
Sawai Madhopur: The havoc of high speed has once again been witnessed in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Two youths died in a horrific road accident late at night on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the Baunli police station area of the district. The accident occurred around 11 PM near pillar number 246.
According to the police, an unknown vehicle hit a car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The collision was so severe that the damaged car fell into the ditch between the two sides of the 8-lane highway. On receiving the information, the Baunli police station reached the spot.
Kamal Gohil (35), a resident of Baroda, Gujarat, who was in the car, died on the spot. While another occupant, Tejasvi Solanki (32), son of Mahesh Mochi, a resident of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, was critically injured. After the accident, the Baunli police station took the injured to Baunli CHC. From where he was referred to Jaipur in a serious condition. However, the injured youth died on the way.
The police got the damaged car parked in the rest area as it was not in a drivable condition. The police kept the bodies in the mortuary of Baunli CHC. The police have informed the families of the accident. The post-mortem of both bodies will be conducted after the arrival of their families.
According to the police, both the youths in the car were going to Gujarat. During this, an unknown vehicle hit them on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Sawai Madhopur. Currently, the police are investigating the matter and the search for the unknown vehicle is ongoing.
