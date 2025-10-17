Rajasthan: Father of RAS achiever says, ‘If he were alive, we would have celebrated too’

Promising Sunil Barwa of Sirsali. (Photo - Patrika)
Rajasthan: Celebrations and fireworks were expected in the lanes of Bamanwas (Gangapur City) village, with a procession to the beat of DJ music. However, the situation is the opposite. Every eye is moist, and every heart is heavy. The reason is Sunil Bairwa, a bright young man from Sirsali, who lost his battle with illness a month and a half ago. Now, he has been selected in the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) final list with a rank of 1150.
This success, achieved through struggle and poverty, brings pride today but also highlights the void that his family and village will never be able to fill. He passed away due to illness on August 28. His parents said, "If our son were alive today, we too would be celebrating like the families of other selected candidates."
The wounds of the family, who are grieving the death of their young son about a month and a half ago, have deepened further with his selection in the RAS. The family is in mourning. They were just trying to come to terms with their immense grief when their son's face has once again come to the fore. Family members are speechless.
25-year-old Sunil was the only son of his parents. Besides his mother Santosh and father Pappulal Bairwa, his grandparents are also alive. He is survived by his 22-year-old wife, Sapna, and a seven-month-old daughter. Sapna is also currently studying. While the news of his selection in the Rajasthan Administrative Service should have brought an atmosphere of joy, it has instead brought further turmoil to the family.
