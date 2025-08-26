Double Alert for 11 Rajasthan Districts as IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall

In recent days, torrential rain in the sub-division led to flooding. Chakbiloli, Malarna Chowd, Bhadrauti, Shesh, Diwada, Khirni, Chandnoli, Bada Gaon Kahar, Taranpur, Shripura, Ramdi, Mohammadpur, Didwada, Nimod, Karel, Aniyala, Kiratpura, and Falsawata villages were the worst affected by the excessive rainfall. Waterlogging caused economic losses and several homes were destroyed. Hundreds of quintals of fodder were also damaged. Affected people have informed government representatives about the losses, but no relief is yet in sight. Flood-affected people are looking towards government officials with hopeful eyes.