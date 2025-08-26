Double Alert for 11 Rajasthan Districts as IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall

Today's Weather News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a double alert for the next 24 hours, predicting heavy rainfall in Alwar, Banswara, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Rajsamand, Barmer, Churu, and Pali, and extremely heavy rainfall in Jalore, Udaipur, and Sirohi. Therefore, rainfall is expected throughout the day in these 11 districts.
Meanwhile, the rainfall in Sawai Madhopur has subsided somewhat. Some areas experienced a dry Monday, providing partial relief to flood-affected regions.
However, dozens of villages in the sub-division still face waterlogging. Numerous roads remain closed. The extent of the rain-related devastation is now becoming apparent, with roads damaged and homes collapsed. Dozens of families have sought refuge with neighbours.
Flood-affected families are now looking to the government for help. The government machinery is still engaged in assessing the damage.
In recent days, torrential rain in the sub-division led to flooding. Chakbiloli, Malarna Chowd, Bhadrauti, Shesh, Diwada, Khirni, Chandnoli, Bada Gaon Kahar, Taranpur, Shripura, Ramdi, Mohammadpur, Didwada, Nimod, Karel, Aniyala, Kiratpura, and Falsawata villages were the worst affected by the excessive rainfall. Waterlogging caused economic losses and several homes were destroyed. Hundreds of quintals of fodder were also damaged. Affected people have informed government representatives about the losses, but no relief is yet in sight. Flood-affected people are looking towards government officials with hopeful eyes.
Due to continuous rainfall in the Baler area, rivers and streams have overflowed. The continuous inflow of water has damaged a bridge over the Banas River. Khandar Tehsildar Pushkar Singh stated that work has begun to remove debris from the bridge connecting Khandar and Baler on the state highway using a JCB machine. After inspection by the Public Works Department, vehicular movement on the bridge will be resumed.