Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Sawai Madhopur

Double Alert for 11 Rajasthan Districts as IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall

Rajasthan Weather: Flooding caused significant financial losses, with several homes collapsing. Hundreds of quintals of fodder were also damaged. Flood-affected people are looking towards government representatives with hopeful eyes.

Sawai Madhopur

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall (Photo: Patrika)

Today's Weather News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a double alert for the next 24 hours, predicting heavy rainfall in Alwar, Banswara, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Rajsamand, Barmer, Churu, and Pali, and extremely heavy rainfall in Jalore, Udaipur, and Sirohi. Therefore, rainfall is expected throughout the day in these 11 districts.

Meanwhile, the rainfall in Sawai Madhopur has subsided somewhat. Some areas experienced a dry Monday, providing partial relief to flood-affected regions.

However, dozens of villages in the sub-division still face waterlogging. Numerous roads remain closed. The extent of the rain-related devastation is now becoming apparent, with roads damaged and homes collapsed. Dozens of families have sought refuge with neighbours.

Flood-affected families are now looking to the government for help. The government machinery is still engaged in assessing the damage.

In recent days, torrential rain in the sub-division led to flooding. Chakbiloli, Malarna Chowd, Bhadrauti, Shesh, Diwada, Khirni, Chandnoli, Bada Gaon Kahar, Taranpur, Shripura, Ramdi, Mohammadpur, Didwada, Nimod, Karel, Aniyala, Kiratpura, and Falsawata villages were the worst affected by the excessive rainfall. Waterlogging caused economic losses and several homes were destroyed. Hundreds of quintals of fodder were also damaged. Affected people have informed government representatives about the losses, but no relief is yet in sight. Flood-affected people are looking towards government officials with hopeful eyes.

Bridge Damaged by Strong Currents

Due to continuous rainfall in the Baler area, rivers and streams have overflowed. The continuous inflow of water has damaged a bridge over the Banas River. Khandar Tehsildar Pushkar Singh stated that work has begun to remove debris from the bridge connecting Khandar and Baler on the state highway using a JCB machine. After inspection by the Public Works Department, vehicular movement on the bridge will be resumed.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Heavy-Rain-in-Rajasthan

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 08:43 am

English News / Rajasthan / Sawai Madhopur / Double Alert for 11 Rajasthan Districts as IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.