Ranthambore: Tigress T-2307 gives birth to three cubs

Ranthambore: A tigress, T-2307, has given birth to three cubs in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

2 min read
Sawai Madhopur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

A tigress, T-2307, has given birth to three cubs at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. The moment wildlife enthusiasts had long awaited has now come to fruition. This was officially confirmed by the state's Forest Minister, Sanjay Sharma, via his social media. According to forest department officials, forest personnel spotted tigress T-2307 with three cubs during a routine patrol in the Kundera Range a few days ago. However, due to the sighting being from a distance at the time, no photos or videos could be taken, and thus, formal confirmation was not possible. Later, photographs shared by the Forest Minister confirmed that the tiger family in Ranthambore has once again grown.

New Record Set at Four Years of Age

Tigress T-2307 is reported to be around four years old. She is the daughter of the renowned tigress T-111 and tiger T-121. According to experts, becoming a mother for the first time at the age of four is considered a strong indicator of the tigress's health and territorial security. The forest department states that the number of cubs and the tigress's condition clearly indicate that her territory is secure and food availability is adequate.

T-2307 Becomes a Mother for the First Time

This is the first time T-2307 has given birth to cubs. Since the event, the forest department has increased the security and monitoring of the tigress. Her movement is being observed in the Bawdi Tiraha, Berda, and Lahpur Cell areas of the Kundera Range. This area will now become the new home range for the cubs until they reach an age where they can hunt independently.

Security and Monitoring Increased

Following the presence of the cubs, the department has restricted activities in the area and intensified patrols. Camera traps, tracking, and ground patrolling have been enhanced to protect the tiger family from any form of human interference or threat.
Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is one of the country's premier tiger landscapes.

Published on:

01 Dec 2025 12:10 pm

English News / Special / Ranthambore: Tigress T-2307 gives birth to three cubs

