Ranthambore: Tigress T-2307 gives birth to three cubs

A tigress, T-2307, has given birth to three cubs at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. The moment wildlife enthusiasts had long awaited has now come to fruition. This was officially confirmed by the state's Forest Minister, Sanjay Sharma, via his social media. According to forest department officials, forest personnel spotted tigress T-2307 with three cubs during a routine patrol in the Kundera Range a few days ago. However, due to the sighting being from a distance at the time, no photos or videos could be taken, and thus, formal confirmation was not possible. Later, photographs shared by the Forest Minister confirmed that the tiger family in Ranthambore has once again grown.