Rajasthan Lightning Strike Kills Child, Injures Seven Family Members

According to reports, the deceased, Kranti, was an eighth-grade student at a government school in Baadh Mohanpur. She had six siblings – four sisters and two younger brothers. The family is reportedly economically weak, with her parents earning their livelihood through manual labour. Local villagers reported that at the time of the accident, there was a loud clap of thunder accompanied by a very bright flash of lightning. Hearing this, people from the surrounding area rushed to help. However, due to the poor condition of the road from the main road to the village, there were significant difficulties in transporting the injured to the hospital.