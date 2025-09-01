Rajasthan Lightning Strike Kills Child, Injures Seven Family Members

Sawai Madhopur: In Ladpura village of Bamnawas sub-division, lightning struck a house during a heavy downpour, tragically resulting in the death of 14-year-old Kranti, daughter of Indraprasad Kharwal. Eight other family members sustained burns.
At the time of the incident, Kranti was watching television with her family members on the stairs outside a room. Lightning struck the railing on the roof of the house, and the current flowed downwards. This caused several electrical appliances in the room to malfunction, and those sitting on the floor were burnt by the electric current.
However, about half a dozen people sitting on a wooden bed in the room escaped injury. Five of the eight injured were admitted to the Bamnawas Community Health Centre, while three seriously injured were sent to Gangapur City District Hospital.
Those injured included Kranti’s sisters, Gitajali (10) and Sharmila (7), daughters of Indersingh Kharwal; her aunt Rekha (22), wife of Bholaram Kharwal; who were admitted to Gangapur City District Hospital. Raghav (3 months), son of Bholaram; Rajkumari (16), daughter of Girraj Kharwal; Anita (12), daughter of Girraj Kharwal; Urmila (42), wife of Yaliraram Kharwal; and Diya (8), daughter of Gyansingh Kharwal, were admitted to the Bamnawas Community Health Centre.
On Sunday morning, a post-mortem was conducted at Gangapur City District Hospital, and the body was handed over to the family. Following this, Kranti’s funeral took place in the village amidst grief. Villagers have demanded financial assistance from the administration for the affected family.
According to reports, the deceased, Kranti, was an eighth-grade student at a government school in Baadh Mohanpur. She had six siblings – four sisters and two younger brothers. The family is reportedly economically weak, with her parents earning their livelihood through manual labour. Local villagers reported that at the time of the accident, there was a loud clap of thunder accompanied by a very bright flash of lightning. Hearing this, people from the surrounding area rushed to help. However, due to the poor condition of the road from the main road to the village, there were significant difficulties in transporting the injured to the hospital.