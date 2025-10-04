New 33.48km Bypass to be Built in Two Rajasthan Districts, Land Acquisition Process Begins

Sawai Madhopur. A 33.48 km-long bypass will soon be constructed in the Sawai Madhopur and Karauli districts of Rajasthan. Approximately ₹963 crore will be spent on this. The land acquisition process for the Gangapur City-Karauli bypass construction has begun.
Land Acquisition Officer and SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) Brijendra Meena stated that land falling in villages Badh Chhaba No. 2, Badh Kalan, Badh Khurd, Chhaba, Chooli, Hingotiya, Jalokhra, Motipura, Faraspur, Salempur, Salarpur, Tajpur is being acquired. A hearing for objections will be held in the office on October 7 at 11 AM.
The publication under Section 3(A) of the National Highways Act, 1956 (48 of 1956) for acquisition has been published in the Gazette of India. A copy of the Gazette has also been pasted in the Sub-Divisional Office, Tehsil, Panchayat Samiti, and Nagar Parishad. Objections under sub-section (1) of Section 3(C) of the said Act have been submitted to the office by affected individuals.
Following this, a hearing for the objections submitted by the interested parties and objectors related to the land to be acquired will be held on October 7. Interested parties and objectors related to the said land acquisition can present their case in person or through a legal practitioner at the office.
It is noteworthy that the total cost of constructing the Gangapur City-Karauli bypass will be ₹963.37 crore. This bypass will be a total of 33.48 kilometers long. The section originating from Gangapur City will be approximately 19 km, with an estimated cost of around ₹450 crore. Meanwhile, the estimated cost for a distance of about 14 km in Karauli is reported to be around ₹511 crore.
The bypass will be constructed in Gangapur City and Karauli to avoid densely populated areas and sharp turns. This will resolve the traffic congestion problem in both cities. Additionally, vehicle speeds will increase, and journeys will become easier.
Sawai Madhopur
Rajasthan
