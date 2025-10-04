New 33.48km Bypass to be Built in Two Rajasthan Districts, Land Acquisition Process Begins

It is noteworthy that the total cost of constructing the Gangapur City-Karauli bypass will be ₹963.37 crore. This bypass will be a total of 33.48 kilometers long. The section originating from Gangapur City will be approximately 19 km, with an estimated cost of around ₹450 crore. Meanwhile, the estimated cost for a distance of about 14 km in Karauli is reported to be around ₹511 crore.