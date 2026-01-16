Rajasthan Accident: Three killed in horrific road accident in Rajasthan

Three people died, and one person was seriously injured in a tragic road accident near Kushtala Circle on the Kota–Lalsot Mega State Highway in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Thursday night. The injured person was referred to Jaipur after receiving first aid.
Three people died and one seriously injured person was referred to Jaipur in a head-on collision between two trucks near Kushtala Circle on the highway. The accident was so severe that both trucks were badly damaged, creating an atmosphere of chaos at the scene.
Ranjana Dungar Station House Officer Dilip Kumar stated that two of the deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey and Bhavani through their Aadhaar cards. The identities of the third deceased and the seriously injured person are yet to be ascertained.
One of the truck drivers fled the scene after the accident, while the other truck driver died. The accident occurred on the Kushtala highway around 11 PM. One truck, carrying vegetables, was coming from the direction of Sawai Madhopur, while the other truck, loaded with plyboards, was coming from the 8-lane expressway.
Suddenly, there was a loud collision between the two vehicles. Hearing the sound of the impact, locals rushed to the scene and informed the police.
Following the incident, the Ranjana Dungar police station team immediately reached the spot and rescued all four injured individuals trapped in the trucks, transporting them to the hospital. Three people succumbed to their injuries during treatment, while one critically injured person was referred to Jaipur.
