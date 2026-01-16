16 January 2026,

Friday

Sawai Madhopur

Rajasthan Accident: Three killed in horrific road accident in Rajasthan

In a tragic road accident in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, three people died and one was seriously injured.

2 min read

Sawai Madhopur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 16, 2026

rajasthan accident

Three people died, and one person was seriously injured in a tragic road accident near Kushtala Circle on the Kota–Lalsot Mega State Highway in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Thursday night. The injured person was referred to Jaipur after receiving first aid.

Three people died and one seriously injured person was referred to Jaipur in a head-on collision between two trucks near Kushtala Circle on the highway. The accident was so severe that both trucks were badly damaged, creating an atmosphere of chaos at the scene.

Two of the deceased identified by Aadhaar cards

Ranjana Dungar Station House Officer Dilip Kumar stated that two of the deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey and Bhavani through their Aadhaar cards. The identities of the third deceased and the seriously injured person are yet to be ascertained.

One of the truck drivers fled the scene after the accident, while the other truck driver died. The accident occurred on the Kushtala highway around 11 PM. One truck, carrying vegetables, was coming from the direction of Sawai Madhopur, while the other truck, loaded with plyboards, was coming from the 8-lane expressway.

One seriously injured referred to Jaipur

Suddenly, there was a loud collision between the two vehicles. Hearing the sound of the impact, locals rushed to the scene and informed the police.

Following the incident, the Ranjana Dungar police station team immediately reached the spot and rescued all four injured individuals trapped in the trucks, transporting them to the hospital. Three people succumbed to their injuries during treatment, while one critically injured person was referred to Jaipur.

Published on:

16 Jan 2026 03:05 pm

News / Rajasthan / Sawai Madhopur / Rajasthan Accident: Three killed in horrific road accident in Rajasthan

