Ranthambore: Country's First Tiger Reserve to Offer Special Safari for People with Disabilities

Balendu Singh stated that he himself is disabled, and many disabled tourists visit Ranthambore in large numbers. However, due to physical limitations, they face difficulties in touring Ranthambore. Consequently, many tourists return without experiencing a Ranthambore tour. This tarnishes Ranthambore's image and also leads to a decline in revenue. He observed similar initiatives abroad, which inspired him to develop a special tourist vehicle for disabled tourists. He then had the wheelchair-equipped Gypsy developed so that disabled tourists could also easily go on tours.