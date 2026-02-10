Ranthambore: Country's First Tiger Reserve to Offer Special Safari for People with Disabilities

Ranthambore: Special tourism vehicle prepared for persons with disabilities. Photo: Patrika
Sawai Madhopur: Ranthambore is one of the country's famous tiger reserves and a top choice for tourists. Now, another feather has been added to Ranthambore's fame. Ranthambore has become the first tiger reserve in the country where a special type of tourist vehicle will be operated for the disabled.
Hotelier Balendu Singh has developed a special type of tourist vehicle for the disabled. The Forest Department has also conducted a trial of the vehicle. Furthermore, permission has been granted for the vehicle to tour the park. Sources indicate that from the upcoming tourist season, the operation of this vehicle for the disabled will also commence in Ranthambore.
Balendu Singh has modified a Gypsy to give it a special form for disabled tourists. A wheelchair has been fitted into this Gypsy. An electronic switch has also been installed in the wheelchair, which helps in easily loading the Gypsy onto a ramp. The seats in the Gypsy can also be folded, ensuring that disabled tourists face no inconvenience. For safety, seat belts have also been provided.
Balendu Singh stated that he himself is disabled, and many disabled tourists visit Ranthambore in large numbers. However, due to physical limitations, they face difficulties in touring Ranthambore. Consequently, many tourists return without experiencing a Ranthambore tour. This tarnishes Ranthambore's image and also leads to a decline in revenue. He observed similar initiatives abroad, which inspired him to develop a special tourist vehicle for disabled tourists. He then had the wheelchair-equipped Gypsy developed so that disabled tourists could also easily go on tours.
The department has granted permission for a special vehicle for the disabled. This will provide convenience to disabled tourists as well. - Sanjeev Sharma, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Tourism), Ranthambore Tiger Project, Sawai Madhopur.
