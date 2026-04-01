Poultry Farm Busted: MD Drugs Factory Uncovered, Four Arrested with Goods Worth ₹4 Crore

It is also reported that the manufactured MD drugs were intended for distribution across various cities in the country. Just a day prior to the police raid, on Monday, Jamshed and his associates had already supplied three kilograms of MD drugs to a party. They were reportedly in the process of preparing a new batch of four kilograms of MD drugs using the seized chemicals. The total value of the seized chemicals, MD drugs, and other materials is estimated to be around ₹80 lakh. All the accused were presented before the Jaora court this afternoon, where they have been remanded to police custody until April 6.