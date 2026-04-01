Poultry Farm Busted: MD Drugs Factory Uncovered, Four Arrested with Goods Worth ₹4 Crore

MD drugs factory was being run under the cover of a poultry farm (Photo Source – Patrika)
MD Drugs Factory Busted: In a significant crackdown, the police in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh have busted a second major factory involved in the production of MD drugs within the last two and a half months. The operation, which took place last night, uncovered the illicit operation hidden behind a poultry farm, approximately 3 kilometres inside BorKheda village, under Piploada police station, near the Mhow-Neemuch highway. The mastermind behind this operation has been identified as Jamshed Khan alias Seth alias Doctor, son of Afzal Khan (42), residing in Devdi, Pratapgarh.
The police seized over 175 kilograms of various chemicals from the site, along with three other accomplices. Sources indicate that if this entire quantity of chemical were used to produce MD drugs, it would yield approximately four kilograms, with an estimated international market value of around ₹4 crore.
It is also reported that the manufactured MD drugs were intended for distribution across various cities in the country. Just a day prior to the police raid, on Monday, Jamshed and his associates had already supplied three kilograms of MD drugs to a party. They were reportedly in the process of preparing a new batch of four kilograms of MD drugs using the seized chemicals. The total value of the seized chemicals, MD drugs, and other materials is estimated to be around ₹80 lakh. All the accused were presented before the Jaora court this afternoon, where they have been remanded to police custody until April 6.
SP Amit Kumar stated that the factory was busted during a police raid last night. In addition to the main accused, Jamshed, three of his associates have also been arrested. Among the apprehended individuals is Yusuf, son of Shamsher Khan (45), the watchman (Kotwar) of BorKheda village. The other two arrested associates have been identified as Salim alias Raju, son of Ahmed Khan (40), a resident of BannaKheda, and Rais, son of Aslam Khan (35), residing in Rankoda.
Ratlam SP Amit Kumar highlighted that this is the second MD drug factory busted within a span of two and a half months, dealing a significant blow to the drug network. The operation was initiated based on a small tip received by Constable Balkrishna, which led to the successful unravelling of a large inter-state MD drug network. The chemicals seized could have been used to produce approximately four kilograms of MD drugs, valued at around ₹4 crore. The police will now conduct intensive interrogation of the arrested individuals to gather detailed information about their supply chain, chemical suppliers, and other associates, as well as the extent of their network. He further added that the campaign against drug abuse will continue relentlessly.
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