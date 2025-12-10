10 December 2025,

Sikar

Sikar Accident: 3 Dead, 18 Seriously Injured in Horrific Road Collision; Gujarat Devotees were en route to Khatu Shyamji

Sikar Road Accident: A horrific collision occurred late at night between a sleeper bus and a truck in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. Three people travelling on the bus died in the accident, and 18 were seriously injured.

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

Sleeper-bus-accident

Damaged bus after the accident. (Photo: Patrika)

Sikar: A horrific collision occurred between a sleeper bus and a truck late at night in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. Three people died and 18 others were seriously injured in the accident that took place on the Bikaner Highway within the Kotwali police station area.

The sleeper bus was carrying pilgrims from Gujarat to visit Vaishno Devi and was en route to Khatushyamji. During this, it collided with a truck passing by the new bypass near Fatehpur.

According to information, the sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner towards Jaipur. Meanwhile, the truck was going from Jhunjhunu towards Bikaner. Then, late on Tuesday night at 10:40 PM, the two vehicles collided head-on near Fatehpur on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway.



Front of Truck and Bus Smashed

The accident was so severe that the front parts of the truck and the bus were completely crushed. The front of the bus was badly mangled, and several passengers were trapped in their seats. Three people died in the tragic accident, and 18 people were injured. Among the injured, 10 people were referred to Sikar.



Chaos at the Scene

Following the accident, screams and chaos erupted at the scene. Vehicles passing by on the highway stopped, and local residents immediately informed the police and ambulance services. Within a short time, police and rescue teams arrived at the spot and began a rescue operation. Considerable effort was required to extricate passengers trapped inside the bus.

Passengers Were From Gujarat

Station House Officer Mahendra Meena stated that most of the passengers on the bus were residents of Gujarat. They were returning after visiting Vaishno Devi in Jammu and were on their way to visit the Khatu Shyam Ji temple during their journey. It was then that this accident occurred in Fatehpur. Surendra Degda, the Sadar police station in-charge, also reached the spot at Dhanuka Hospital.

