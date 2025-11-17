Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Sikar

Rajasthan Braces for Biting Cold as IMD Issues Chill Alert; Fatehpur Records Lowest Temperature

IMD Alert: Temperatures are rapidly falling in Rajasthan, and bone-chilling cold has begun to intensify in Sikar district. Fatehpur recorded the coldest spot in the state at 4.2°C.

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 17, 2025

Sikar Weather: Winter has started to intensify in Sikar district. According to the department, the weather is about to change and bone-chilling cold is expected to begin. The Fatehpur Agricultural Research Centre recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the lowest this season.

Previously, the minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was 4.8 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the maximum temperature also dropped by 0.5 degrees compared to Saturday, reaching 28 degrees Celsius. This drop in temperature has increased the impact of winter in the region. According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the effect of winter is likely to increase in the district in the coming days due to cold waves.

Fatehpur remained the coldest

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, Fatehpur was the coldest area in the state on Sunday. In Sikar city, with a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, the city was the second coldest after Nagaur.

Cold winds to blow for two days

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, there is a possibility of cold waves in Sikar district for two days. The effect of winter will persist during this period due to the movement of moist northern winds. With clear weather, the minimum temperature may also decrease during this time. However, no significant change in temperature is expected.

```

Published on:

17 Nov 2025 08:22 am

English News / Rajasthan / Sikar / Rajasthan Braces for Biting Cold as IMD Issues Chill Alert; Fatehpur Records Lowest Temperature

Sikar

Rajasthan

