15 December 2025,

Monday

Sikar

Earthquake in Rajasthan: Panic grips residents as tremors felt from Khatu Shyamji to other areas late at night

Today Earthquake News: Panic spread among people in Rajasthan due to earthquake tremors late at night.

Sikar

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

Earthquake

Representative Image (Patrika)

Tremors were felt late at night in Sikar district. Around 12:04 at night, earthquake tremors were suddenly felt in several areas of the district, including the city. As soon as the tremors were felt in the Palsana and Jeen Mata areas, people were left shaken. Due to fear, many residents came out of their homes.

The earthquake tremors were felt for about 5 to 7 seconds. People in the Khatu Shyamji area also reported feeling slight vibrations. As it was nighttime, most people were fast asleep, but their sleep was disturbed by the tremors. Some people reported that objects in their homes and fans started shaking, and there was a slight noise from the doors.

No Information on Loss of Life or Property

After the earthquake tremors, people came out of their homes. As the earthquake tremors were mild, there has been no report of any loss of life or property.

Know Why Earthquakes Occur

Earthquakes occur due to movements within the Earth. The Earth's surface is made up of several tectonic plates. When these plates collide, shift, or build pressure between them, the accumulated energy inside is suddenly released. This causes vibrations in the ground, which we feel as earthquake tremors. According to experts, Rajasthan does not fall into a highly seismic zone.

Precautions to Take During an Earthquake

During an earthquake, stay in a safe place instead of panicking. Sit under sturdy furniture, try to move to an open space, and stay away from electric poles or heavy objects.

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 10:05 am

Sikar

Sikar

Rajasthan

