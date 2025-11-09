15 New Roads to be Built in Rajasthan at a Cost of Rs 17.62 Crore

Rajasthan News (Image: Patrika)
Financial approval has been issued for the construction of 15 new roads in the Shri Madhopur assembly constituency. The construction of these roads will cost approximately ₹17.62 crore. This approval aims to facilitate rural transportation and promote development in the region. This financial approval has been secured through the efforts of the local MLA and the state's UDH Minister, Jhabar Singh Kharra. These roads will improve connectivity in various rural areas of the constituency.
The approved roads include: Gadhtaknet to Dhani Hanuman Sagar via Diwala road (6 km), Jorawarnagar to Nalot road (2 km), Dhani Gangasagar to HNA 13 road (1 km), Nalot to Kilolai (1.3 km), Phutala to Lisadiya Nangal road (2.15 km), Mehroli to Govind Singh ki Dhani (1 km), Khurrampura to Gotha link road (1 km), Hanspur Kotri road to Derawali (1.3 km), Aspura Kankariya Kerali road (3.5 km), Ratanpura Stand to Kingwala Johda link road (3.5 km), Trilokpura-Gadhtaknet link road to Dhani Derawali (2.3 km), Thoi Simarla road to Kalyanpura via Rulaniyon ki Dhani (3.5 km), Gidawala to Nalyawali (2.2 km), Mehroli-Ariniyan road to Jakharon ki Dhani (2.5 km), and Mehroli Mod to Araniya (5.5 km).
