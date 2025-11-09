15 New Roads to be Built in Rajasthan at a Cost of Rs 17.62 Crore

Financial approval has been issued for the construction of 15 new roads in the Shri Madhopur assembly constituency. The construction of these roads will cost approximately ₹17.62 crore. This approval aims to facilitate rural transportation and promote development in the region. This financial approval has been secured through the efforts of the local MLA and the state's UDH Minister, Jhabar Singh Kharra. These roads will improve connectivity in various rural areas of the constituency.