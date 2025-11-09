Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Sikar

15 New Roads to be Built in Rajasthan at a Cost of Rs 17.62 Crore

Financial approval has been granted for the construction of 15 new roads at a cost of ₹17.62 crore in the Shri Madhopur assembly constituency of Rajasthan. The construction of these roads will facilitate rural commuting and boost development in the region.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

Road

Rajasthan News (Image: Patrika)

Financial approval has been issued for the construction of 15 new roads in the Shri Madhopur assembly constituency. The construction of these roads will cost approximately ₹17.62 crore. This approval aims to facilitate rural transportation and promote development in the region. This financial approval has been secured through the efforts of the local MLA and the state's UDH Minister, Jhabar Singh Kharra. These roads will improve connectivity in various rural areas of the constituency.

The approved roads include: Gadhtaknet to Dhani Hanuman Sagar via Diwala road (6 km), Jorawarnagar to Nalot road (2 km), Dhani Gangasagar to HNA 13 road (1 km), Nalot to Kilolai (1.3 km), Phutala to Lisadiya Nangal road (2.15 km), Mehroli to Govind Singh ki Dhani (1 km), Khurrampura to Gotha link road (1 km), Hanspur Kotri road to Derawali (1.3 km), Aspura Kankariya Kerali road (3.5 km), Ratanpura Stand to Kingwala Johda link road (3.5 km), Trilokpura-Gadhtaknet link road to Dhani Derawali (2.3 km), Thoi Simarla road to Kalyanpura via Rulaniyon ki Dhani (3.5 km), Gidawala to Nalyawali (2.2 km), Mehroli-Ariniyan road to Jakharon ki Dhani (2.5 km), and Mehroli Mod to Araniya (5.5 km).

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

09 Nov 2025 01:22 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Sikar / 15 New Roads to be Built in Rajasthan at a Cost of Rs 17.62 Crore

Big News

View All

Sikar

Rajasthan

Trending

Khatushyamji Birthday: Shyam City Adorned Like a Bride, Know the Story of Barbarik of Mahabharata Becoming Shyam of Kalyug

Khatushyamji Birthday
Sikar

Rajasthan New Expressway: 6 Lane Expressway to Pass Through 43 Villages of Shekhawati, Easing Travel Across 3 States

Green-Field-Expressway-1
Sikar

Khatu Shyam’s Birthday Approaches, Darshan and Other Rules Changed

Khatu Shyam Mandir
Sikar

Khatu Shyam Ji: Temple Gates to Remain Closed for 20 Hours, Devotees Unable to Offer Darshan

Sikar

IMD Orange Alert: Hailstorm and Heavy Rain Predicted in Rajasthan within 24 Hours

Sikar
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.