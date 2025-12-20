Indian Railways: This District in Rajasthan to Get 3 New Trains from New Year

3. A daily special rail service between Hanumangarh-Jaipur-Hanumangarh will also be operated, which will have a halt at Sikar station. Train number 04705 will depart from Hanumangarh at 1:25 AM and reach Jaipur at 11:50 AM, and on return, it will depart from Jaipur at 1:05 PM and reach Hanumangarh at 11:45 PM. This train will have a total of 14 coaches, including Second Sleeper and General class coaches.