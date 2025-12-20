Indian Railways: This District in Rajasthan to Get 3 New Trains from New Year

Image: Patrika
Sikar. There is good news for rail passengers on New Year. The railway has decided to operate three pairs of special rail services from Sikar for the convenience of passengers. These trains will operate from January 1 to June 30.
In this regard, rail passengers will get better connectivity for 6 months from the new year. Also, the journey from Sikar to Jaipur, Hanumangarh, and Loharu will become easier. It is noteworthy that Patrika had also recently highlighted the issue of insufficient trains from Sikar to Jaipur.
1. A daily special rail service is being started between Sikar and Jaipur. Train number 04801 will depart from Sikar at 7:30 AM and reach Jaipur at 10:20 AM, while on return, train number 04802 will depart from Jaipur at 7:35 PM and reach Sikar at 10:10 PM. A 10-coach DEMU rake will be used for the train, which will stop at several stations including Goriyan, Shishy-Ranoli, Palsana, Reengus, Chhota Gudha, Chomu Samod, and Nindar Bainad.
2. A daily special rail service will also be operated between Sikar and Loharu. Train number 04853 will depart from Sikar at 9:25 PM and reach Loharu at 11:50 PM, while train number 04854 will depart from Loharu at 4:20 AM and reach Sikar at 6:50 AM. This train will stop at major stations including Nawalgarh, Mukundgarh, Jhunjhunu, and Chirawa. This will also have a 10-coach DEMU rake.
3. A daily special rail service between Hanumangarh-Jaipur-Hanumangarh will also be operated, which will have a halt at Sikar station. Train number 04705 will depart from Hanumangarh at 1:25 AM and reach Jaipur at 11:50 AM, and on return, it will depart from Jaipur at 1:05 PM and reach Hanumangarh at 11:45 PM. This train will have a total of 14 coaches, including Second Sleeper and General class coaches.
