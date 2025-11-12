Indian Railways: Travellers from Shekhawati to Govardhan-Mathura to face travel difficulties

1. The Hisar-Hyderabad rail service, departing from Hisar on November 25, will operate on a diverted route via Ringas-Phulera.

2. The Porbandar-Muzaffarpur rail service (19269), departing from Porbandar on November 13, 20, 21, and 27, and December 5 and 12, will run on a diverted route via Phulera-Ringas-Rewari. It will also halt at Ringas, Nim Ka Thana, and Narnaul stations.

3. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Sabarmati rail service (19416), departing from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on November 25 and December 2, will run on a diverted route via Rewari-Ringas-Phulera. It will also halt at Narnaul, Nim Ka Thana, and Ringas stations.

4. The Delhi Sarai-Porbandar rail service (20938), departing from Delhi Sarai on November 24 and 27, and December 1, 4, and 8, will operate via Rewari-Jaipur-Phulera and will halt at all three locations.

5. The Sultanpur-Sabarmati rail service (220940), departing from Sultanpur on November 26 and December 3, will operate via Rewari-Ringas-Phulera and will halt at all three locations.

6. The Varanasi-Sabarmati rail service (20964), departing from Varanasi on November 29 and December 6, will run via Rewari-Ringas-Phulera. The train will also halt at Narnaul, Ringas, and Phulera stations.