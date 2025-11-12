Indian Railways: Travellers from Shekhawati to Govardhan-Mathura to face travel difficulties

File Picture: Patrika
Sikar: Train services from Delhi to Jaipur via Jhunjhunu and Sikar are already very limited. Now, during the tourist season, travel to Jaipur, Mathura, Agra, Govardhan, and Allahabad is set to become difficult. This is because, due to construction work at Jaipur Junction, several trains, including the Lalgarh to Prayagraj service, will now operate from Khatipura station. Consequently, many trains from Shekhawati will be affected.
Many devotees from Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Sikar travel to Govardhanji for parikrama on every full moon and Ekadashi. The Lalgarh-Prayagraj train is very convenient for them, as it reaches Govardhan in the evening, allowing them to participate in the parikrama. The next day, after completing the parikrama, it departs from Govardhan towards Shekhawati in the morning. This train is also quite convenient for those travelling to Agra, Mathura, and Vrindavan. However, from December 12, it will be run on a diverted route, causing inconvenience to passengers.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also holds deep faith in the temples of Govardhan and Poonchari ka Lotha, visiting them approximately every one to two months. However, there are no Rajasthan Roadways buses running from Sikar to Govardhan and Mathura. One of the reasons for this is the shortage of new buses. With the train service disrupted, passengers' difficulties will increase, while private bus operators will see a surge in business.
1. The Hisar-Hyderabad rail service, departing from Hisar on November 25, will operate on a diverted route via Ringas-Phulera.
2. The Porbandar-Muzaffarpur rail service (19269), departing from Porbandar on November 13, 20, 21, and 27, and December 5 and 12, will run on a diverted route via Phulera-Ringas-Rewari. It will also halt at Ringas, Nim Ka Thana, and Narnaul stations.
3. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Sabarmati rail service (19416), departing from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on November 25 and December 2, will run on a diverted route via Rewari-Ringas-Phulera. It will also halt at Narnaul, Nim Ka Thana, and Ringas stations.
4. The Delhi Sarai-Porbandar rail service (20938), departing from Delhi Sarai on November 24 and 27, and December 1, 4, and 8, will operate via Rewari-Jaipur-Phulera and will halt at all three locations.
5. The Sultanpur-Sabarmati rail service (220940), departing from Sultanpur on November 26 and December 3, will operate via Rewari-Ringas-Phulera and will halt at all three locations.
6. The Varanasi-Sabarmati rail service (20964), departing from Varanasi on November 29 and December 6, will run via Rewari-Ringas-Phulera. The train will also halt at Narnaul, Ringas, and Phulera stations.
