Mumbai

Maharashtra Bus Fire: Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Engulfed in Flames, Causing Chaos at Depot

A bus in Pune caught fire, similar to the Kurnool bus accident. This incident caused panic among the passengers.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 26, 2025

Bus fire (Image: Patrika)

A major accident, similar to the Kurnool Bus Fire Tragedy, was averted in Pune city, Maharashtra. A major mishap was narrowly avoided at the Indapur bus depot in Pune in the early hours of Sunday. An ST bus operating on the Dharashiv-Pune route suddenly caught fire. The incident occurred around 2:10 AM when the bus was parked at stop number 11 in the depot. The fire quickly engulfed the entire bus, reducing it to ashes within minutes.

Around 50 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the incident. The sudden outbreak of fire caused panic among the passengers. However, they all managed to escape and save their lives. Fortunately, no one was injured. However, all the passengers' belongings were burnt to ashes. The incident led to chaos at the depot.

The fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the fire under control, but by then the bus was completely gutted. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by a fuel leak in the bus. The police and transport department have launched an investigation.

Local residents stated that the fire was so intense that the entire bus was consumed in just a few minutes. Had the passengers been delayed in exiting, a major disaster could have occurred.

Kaveri Travels Bus Gutted After Colliding with a Motorcycle

It is noteworthy that on Friday (October 24), around 3 AM, 20 people, including a motorcycle rider, died when a private bus caught fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The accident occurred near Chinnatekur village. Several passengers were also injured in this incident. Following the accident, the local administration initiated relief and rescue operations. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals. According to initial information, 46 people were on board the bus at the time of the accident. The private bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and collided with a motorcycle, after which the bus caught fire and was reduced to ashes.

Published on:

26 Oct 2025 12:47 pm

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Maharashtra Bus Fire: Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Engulfed in Flames, Causing Chaos at Depot

