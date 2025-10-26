Maharashtra Bus Fire: Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Engulfed in Flames, Causing Chaos at Depot

It is noteworthy that on Friday (October 24), around 3 AM, 20 people, including a motorcycle rider, died when a private bus caught fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The accident occurred near Chinnatekur village. Several passengers were also injured in this incident. Following the accident, the local administration initiated relief and rescue operations. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals. According to initial information, 46 people were on board the bus at the time of the accident. The private bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad and collided with a motorcycle, after which the bus caught fire and was reduced to ashes.