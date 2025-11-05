Mumbai Monorail Suspended Again After Technical Glitch, Driver and Engineer Escape Unhurt

According to initial information, the accident happened while changing tracks. Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) stated in an official statement that it is currently conducting a series of advanced system trials as part of its ongoing technology upgradation program. A minor incident occurred during one of these routine signalling trials. However, the situation was immediately brought under control, and no employee or other person was injured in this incident. Two technical staff members, including the monorail operator, were conducting the test at the time. The test was conducted in a completely safe environment, with all safety protocols strictly adhered to.