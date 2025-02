Rajasthan: Rs 60 Crore for New Bus Stand in Alwar

Alwar City Development of water supply facilities in various colonies of Alwar city – Cost: ₹25 crore.

Construction of sewer lines and drains in Alwar Nyas Yojana Aravali Vihar Phase I, II and Ambedkar Nagar Block MN.

Construction of drains and drainage work on the 200-foot bypass, Tijara Road and Delhi Road in Alwar.

Electricity Construction of a 132 KV GSS in Kathumar-Alwar. Bus Stand Construction of a new bus stand near Hanuman Chowk in Alwar city under PPP – ₹60 crore

Work-related to the roadways bus stand in Thanagazi (Alwar).

Tourism To promote night tourism in the state, various activities will be organised along with the upgrading of necessary infrastructure at major tourist sites and heritage monuments in Alwar.

Restoration and renovation work of Mosi Maharani ki Chhatri – Alwar.

Renovation and development work of Garba Ji Temple and Lal Das Ji Temple – Alwar.

Education Construction of a college building in Ramgarh-Alwar.

Establishment of a girls’ Sainik School in Alwar. Roads Dera to Sapdavali via Jamdoli road – 10 km (Rajgarh-Laxmangarh)-Alwar (₹10 crore)

Raini to Machadi road – 14 km (Rajgarh-Laxmangarh)-Alwar (₹14 crore)

Haldiina-Nithari-Jamalpur-Khedla-Rampura-Khedli Pichanoth -Khareda-Bijawar-Mohabbatpur-Kalyanpura-Alappur 37.5 km-Alwar (₹40 crore)

Sherpur to Galpur via Jodiya, Chawandi, Bhaunkar road – 10 km (Kishangarh Bas-Tijara)-Khairthal-Tijara

(₹17.5 crore)

Khairthal to Shekhpur via Baghedi Kalan, Bibirani, Jodiya road 41 km (Kishangarhbas-Tijara)-Khairthal-Tijara (₹61.5 crore)

Neemrana to Bighana Jat, Haryana border via Salarpur, Ghiloth, Madhan, Raysarana road 28.62 km (Mundawar, Behror)-Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal Tijara (₹49.3 crore)

Construction of CC roads in approved colonies located on agricultural land in Alwar (₹10 crore)

Upgrading NH 248-A from a two-lane road to a four-lane road from Bhugor crossing to Hanuman Chowk (86/800 km to 92/400 km)

(5.6 km) (Alwar city)-Alwar (₹50 crore)

Dhakpuri to Haldiina road (2.5 km) -Alwar ₹1 crore

Bairawas Khurd to Jodiya road (1.3 km) -Alwar ₹68 lakh

Pali to school to Gram Parbani Talai to a tar road (4 km) -(Rajgarh-Laxmangarh)-Alwar ₹1.5 crore

Ambedkar Nagar to Parbani to a tar road (4 km) (Rajgarh-Laxmangarh)-Alwar ₹2 crore

Halaina to Barodamev road (32 km) (Kathumar)-Alwar ₹40 crore

Mahua-Palakhdi-Sawdi road widening and strengthening (7 km) -Alwar ₹5 crore

Alwar-Behror km 108/0 to 182/0 from 2 lane to 4 lane (84km) work-Kotputli-Behror ₹2.5 crore

Alwar-Bhiwadi Mega Highway to Kishangarh Bas-Kotkasim via Bhindoosi-Gahankar-Gothda road widening and strengthening- Khairthal-Tijara ₹13 crore

Bibirani-Karwad-Udaipur-Dhaki-Shankar ka Tibara-Baraka-Shyamo ki Dhani, Tijara road widening (13.5 km)

(Kishangarhbas)-Khairthal Tijara ₹22 crore

Tar road main road Sorakha Khurd towards Jindoli (3 km) (Mundawar)-Khairthal Tijara ₹70 lakh

Healthcare Services Upgradation of the primary health centre in Kishori (Thanagazi)-Alwar to a community health centre.

Upgradation of the sub-health centres in Maulia, Sonkhri (Kathumar), Khedra-Mahmud, Chhidwai (Ramgarh), Diwakri, and Rupbas-Alwar to primary health centres.