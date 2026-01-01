1 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Gun Trained on Kasab, Played with Life… 26/11 Hero Sadanand Date to be Maharashtra's New DGP

Mumbai terror attack hero and former NIA Director General Sadanand Date has been appointed as the new DGP of Maharashtra. He will take over the responsibility on January 3, after the current DGP Rashmi Shukla vacates the post.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

Maharashtra DGP IPS Sadanand Date

IPS Sadanand Date (Image: Patrika)

Maharashtra Police has a new chief. The state government announced on Wednesday that former NIA (National Investigation Agency) chief Sadanand Vasant Date has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra. Date's tenure will be for two years. Date, an IPS officer of the 1990 batch, will replace the current DGP of the state, Rashmi Shukla, whose tenure ends on January 3.

Tenure to be for Two Years

According to the order issued by the State Home Department, Sadanand Date has been appointed for a fixed tenure of two years. Notably, he will continue in this post despite his retirement next year in December. Date will turn 60 in December 2026. He was recently sent back to the state cadre from the Centre at the special request of the Maharashtra government.

Who is Sadanand Date?

Sadanand Date is among the select Indian Police Service officers who have been honoured with the President's Medal for their bravery. He has served as the Director General of India's anti-terrorism investigation agency, NIA. Until March 2024, he led the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad).

Sadanand Date was awarded the President's Medal for showing indomitable courage during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In November 2008, when 10 terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba from Pakistan attacked Mumbai, Date was posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) in South Mumbai.

Direct Confrontation with Kasab

During the Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 2008, IPS Daate confronted terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail at the 'Cama & Albless' hospital. Date, with his small police team, cornered the two terrorists. Along with his team, he safely rescued the lift operator Chandrakant Tikkhe, who was being used as a 'human shield' by Kasab.

Severely Injured, 2 Colleagues Martyred

Later, in a grenade attack by the terrorists, Sadanand Date sustained severe injuries to his eyes, throat, chest, and legs. Two personnel from his team were martyred, but Date's courage forced the terrorists to flee from the spot.

After the grenade blast, Date experienced a blackout for some time, which allowed Kasab and Abu Ismail to escape. A few minutes after leaving the hospital, both terrorists murdered the then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar, and Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte.

The appointment of Sadanand Date, who has led sensitive organisations like the NIA and ATS, as DGP is considered very important in terms of Maharashtra's law and order and anti-terrorism strategy. He is taking charge at a time when elections are due in 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, in the state.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 10:30 am

English News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Gun Trained on Kasab, Played with Life… 26/11 Hero Sadanand Date to be Maharashtra's New DGP

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

'Ikkis' Screening: Celebs React Emotionally, Dharmendra Hailed as Legend, Agastya Nanda Praised for Performance

Ikkis Movie
Bollywood

Sequel to 'The Kerala Story' Ready After Controversies, Filming Complete, Release Date Builds Excitement

The Kerala Story 2 Announcement
Bollywood

Famous Chinese Singer Manhandles Fan, Pulls Hair and Shoves Them Down; Video Sparks Fear

Chinese Actor Singer Ling Chao Snatches Female Fan Phone He pulled her hair watch video people shocked
Hollywood News

Diagnosed at 14, Actress Claire Brosseau Says Lifelong Mental Illness Has Led Her to Consider Assisted Suicide

14 साल की उम्र से मेंटल हेल्थ की बीमारियों से जूझ रही है ये एक्ट्रेस, दर्द से मुक्ति पाने के लिए कर रही हैं इच्छामृत्यु की मांग
Entertainment

2025’s Most Terrifying Films: From ‘Sinners’ to ‘Thamma’, Which Broke Viewership Records?

2025 की सबसे खौफनाक फिल्में, 'सिनर्स' से 'थामा' तक, जिसने तोड़े व्यूअरशिप रिकॉर्ड, देखें कौन सी है सबसे डरावनी
OTT News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.