Delhi Weather News: Rain Alert Issued for Delhi-NCR, New Year Celebrations May Be Dampened

Delhi Weather News (Image: Patrika)
Delhi Weather News: New Year celebrations across Delhi NCR and various other states might be dampened as the Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for January 1. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in 6 states of North India amidst severe cold. Meanwhile, snowfall is expected in the hilly states, after which the temperature in the plains might drop.
Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. Additionally, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are on alert for thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds (30-40 km/h). Other regions, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, are also likely to experience scattered rain and thunderstorms.
Dense fog is causing disruption in West UP and Delhi NCR. Furthermore, cold wave conditions are predicted for Himachal Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, and Telangana, along with cold day conditions in Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog is also expected to prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and West Bengal. Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Odisha might witness very dense fog. According to meteorologists, there is no warning for fishermen.
The weather in the capital may change today, December 31. A rain alert has also been issued for January 1, New Year's Day. Today, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be 20 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature at 10 degrees Celsius. However, in the early morning, Delhi's maximum temperature could drop to 8 to 9 degrees Celsius.
