Revealed: Complainant Turns Out to Be Mastermind Behind Multi-Lakh Heist, Police Uncover Details

One of the brothers first filed a complaint at the police station, only to be revealed as the mastermind behind the robbery. Manish Ahirwar, the ATM franchisee operator, plotted this scheme with his brothers. The incident occurred on the Gehbara-Sichhari road in the Gaurihar police station area. Company employees from Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to fill an ATM in Chhatarpur with ₹61 lakh when they were stopped by bike-borne criminals who robbed the cash-filled bag at gunpoint. (MP News)