Revealed: Complainant Turns Out to Be Mastermind Behind Multi-Lakh Heist, Police Uncover Details

Madhya Pradesh Police have solved the mystery behind the theft of ₹6.1 million (Rs 61 lakh) from an ATM. The most shocking revelation is that the complainant himself turned out to be the mastermind behind this high-profile crime.

Chhatarpur

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

atm van robbery complainant mastermind chhatarpur mp news
atm van robbery complainant mastermind chhatarpur (फोटो- सोशल मीडिया)

ATM Van Robbery: Police in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, have solved the case of a ₹61 lakh ATM van robbery. The shocking truth is that the complainant himself turned out to be the mastermind. Police have exposed the robbery of ₹61,17,000 from an ATM van. Four accused, arrested by the police, are relatives, including three brothers.

Complainant Turns Out to be Mastermind

One of the brothers first filed a complaint at the police station, only to be revealed as the mastermind behind the robbery. Manish Ahirwar, the ATM franchisee operator, plotted this scheme with his brothers. The incident occurred on the Gehbara-Sichhari road in the Gaurihar police station area. Company employees from Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to fill an ATM in Chhatarpur with ₹61 lakh when they were stopped by bike-borne criminals who robbed the cash-filled bag at gunpoint. (MP News)

Police Announced Reward, Truth Revealed

Following the incident, police announced a reward of ₹30,000 for the robbers. During rigorous questioning of the complainant based on cyber and physical evidence, the truth emerged layer by layer. SP Agam Jain stated that the accused, Manish, had a debt of approximately ₹53 lakh and was also involved in a dispute of ₹17 lakh with the ATM franchisee company. To escape this pressure, he conspired with his brothers to commit the robbery. (MP News)

How the Crime Was Committed

Manish had already informed his brothers about the money withdrawal and the van's route details. On the day of the incident, Pradeep and Ravi followed the van on a bike and, brandishing a pistol, robbed over ₹61 lakh before fleeing. Police have arrested Manish, Pushpendra, Pradeep, and Ravi Ahirwar. The looted money, the pistol used in the crime, and the car have been seized.

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 03:47 pm

