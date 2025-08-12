Supreme Court Stays Action Against Owners of Older Vehicles in Delhi

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, highlighted the difficulties faced by ordinary people due to the ban. He gave the example of his own car, saying, “I have a car that I use only to come to court. After 10 years, its total mileage will be only 2,000 kilometres. On the other hand, if someone else uses the same car as a taxi, it will run 100,000 kilometres in just two years. I will have to sell my car just because it is 10 years old, while a car that has run 100,000 kilometres will continue to run.”