scriptBijnor Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend's Blackmail | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Bijnor Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend's Blackmail

Bijnor News: A young woman in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. Before her death, she wrote a suicide note accusing four people.

BijnorFeb 16, 2025 / 12:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Hurt by blackmailing of her lover girl got killed by train in Bijnor

Bijnor News: प्रेमी की ब्लैकमेलिंग से आहत युवती ट्रेन से कटी..

Bijnor News Today: A young woman in Bijnor district left a suicide note stating that her boyfriend, Shamoon, secretly recorded a video of her. Distressed by this, she ended her life. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. A suicide note was found clutched in the deceased’s hand. The note accuses her boyfriend and some village women of blackmailing her using the video.

Suicide Note Found Near Body

The suicide note mentions that Shamoon called her to meet, and after she went, he made a video of her and then blackmailed her with it. The suicide note also names another young man and two women from the village. It states that she ended her life due to the blackmail. The RPF and civil police arrived at the scene and took possession of the body.
CO City Sangram Singh stated that a post-mortem examination of the body is underway. The suicide note is being investigated. Further action will be taken based on the complaint filed.

News / UP News / Bijnor Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend's Blackmail

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Porter says, ‘even we lifted 15 bodies,’ people got trapped on footbridge and escalator

National News

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Porter says, ‘even we lifted 15 bodies,’ people got trapped on footbridge and escalator

in 4 hours

3.4 Million Rajasthan Ration Cards Blocked, Beneficiaries Denied Wheat Under Food Security Scheme

National News

3.4 Million Rajasthan Ration Cards Blocked, Beneficiaries Denied Wheat Under Food Security Scheme

20 hours ago

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

UP News

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

20 hours ago

Bijnor Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend's Blackmail

UP News

Bijnor Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend's Blackmail

in 4 hours

Latest UP News

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

UP News

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

20 hours ago

Prayagraj Accident: 10 Pilgrims Killed in Head-on Collision

UP News

Prayagraj Accident: 10 Pilgrims Killed in Head-on Collision

22 hours ago

IMD Predicts Fresh Western Disturbance, Rain in Five Districts from February 16th

UP News

IMD Predicts Fresh Western Disturbance, Rain in Five Districts from February 16th

3 days ago

Gold Prices Surge: Six-Day Rally Pushes Prices Higher

News

Gold Prices Surge: Six-Day Rally Pushes Prices Higher

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.