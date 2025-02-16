Bijnor Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend's Blackmail

Suicide Note Found Near Body The suicide note mentions that Shamoon called her to meet, and after she went, he made a video of her and then blackmailed her with it. The suicide note also names another young man and two women from the village. It states that she ended her life due to the blackmail. The RPF and civil police arrived at the scene and took possession of the body.

CO City Sangram Singh stated that a post-mortem examination of the body is underway. The suicide note is being investigated. Further action will be taken based on the complaint filed.