Diwali Night: Fire Breaks out in Four Societies of Noida, Fire Brigade Takes Control

Noida: On the occasion of Diwali, several incidents of fire were reported from different places, including houses and flats.

NoidaNov 01, 2024

Noida: On the night of Diwali, several incidents of fire were reported from different places in Noida and Greater Noida. One of the major incidents took place in Supertech Eco Village 1 Society in Greater Noida West. The fire started on the 17th floor and spread to the 18th and 19th floors. The fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire. No casualties were reported. Similarly, fires broke out in four housing societies of Noida and Greater Noida West, resulting in significant damage to property. However, no loss of life was reported. The fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire.

Fire in Supertech Eco Village, Greater Noida West

The first major incident took place in Supertech Eco Village 1 Society in Greater Noida West. A fire broke out on the 17th floor of J Tower, which quickly spread to the 18th floor. The flames were so high that they could be seen from a distance. The people of the society gathered below the tower. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire. Initial investigation suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

Fire in Samridhi Grand Avenue Society

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a flat on the 13th floor of M Tower in Samridhi Grand Avenue Society in Greater Noida West. The fire was caused by a Diya. The people of the society informed the police and fire brigade, and the fire was controlled before it could spread. No casualties were reported. As a precaution, the surrounding areas were evacuated.
In another incident, a fire broke out on the 23rd floor of Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida West. The local people informed the police and fire brigade, and the fire was controlled in time. No casualties were reported, but the residents of the society were shocked and gathered below the tower.

Fire in Amrapali Zodiac Society

Later, a fire broke out on the 11th floor of D Tower in Amrapali Zodiac Society in Sector-120, Noida. The fire was caused by a Diya. The flames were visible from a distance. The fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

