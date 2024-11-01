Diwali Night: Fire Breaks out in Four Societies of Noida, Fire Brigade Takes Control

Fire in Supertech Eco Village, Greater Noida West The first major incident took place in Supertech Eco Village 1 Society in Greater Noida West. A fire broke out on the 17th floor of J Tower, which quickly spread to the 18th floor. The flames were so high that they could be seen from a distance. The people of the society gathered below the tower. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire. Initial investigation suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

Fire in Samridhi Grand Avenue Society Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a flat on the 13th floor of M Tower in Samridhi Grand Avenue Society in Greater Noida West. The fire was caused by a Diya. The people of the society informed the police and fire brigade, and the fire was controlled before it could spread. No casualties were reported. As a precaution, the surrounding areas were evacuated.

In another incident, a fire broke out on the 23rd floor of Mahagun Mywoods Society in Greater Noida West. The local people informed the police and fire brigade, and the fire was controlled in time. No casualties were reported, but the residents of the society were shocked and gathered below the tower.