scriptGonda: Petrol Pumps to Deny Fuel to Violators | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Gonda: Petrol Pumps to Deny Fuel to Violators

Gonda News: Following the “no helmet, no petrol” rule, petrol pump owners have now been strictly instructed to comply with another new regulation.

GondaFeb 19, 2025 / 03:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Gonda News

सड़क सुरक्षा को लेकर अधिकारियों को निर्देश देती डीएम नेहा शर्मा

Gonda News: Following government directives, strict enforcement of the ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ rule has been implemented. Orders have now been issued to not provide petrol to individuals under the age of 18. If underage children are riding bikes to school, the respective educational institution will also be held responsible.
District Magistrate Neha Sharma stated in a road safety committee meeting that the safety of school children is a top priority for the administration. Educational institutions and parents will also share this responsibility. Therefore, strict adherence to traffic rules must be ensured.

Strict Enforcement of On-Road Safety Rules

In a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, the DM instructed that, in compliance with the latest guidelines issued by On Road Safety, joint inspections should be conducted to identify accident-prone black spots. Instructions were also given to verify the actions taken, such as erecting hoardings and banners to effectively prevent accidents at these locations.

Petrol to be Withheld from Drivers Under 18

The District Magistrate issued strict instructions to the ARTO, police, and District Supply Officer to strictly enforce the ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ campaign in the district. The District Magistrate explicitly instructed that petrol should not be provided to any vehicle driver without a helmet. She also directed that petrol should not be given to vehicle drivers under the age of 18 in the district. She ordered the relevant department officials to issue instructions to all petrol pump owners in the district to this effect. Police department officials were instructed in the meeting to take strict action against those who violate the rules.

Strict Adherence to These Rules

The District Magistrate instructed that enforcement actions related to road safety, such as the mandatory use of taillights, headlights, and indicators on vehicles; helmet use on two-wheelers; and seatbelt use in four-wheelers, must be strictly implemented.

News / UP News / Gonda: Petrol Pumps to Deny Fuel to Violators

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

Special

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

Political

Rajasthan Budget: Bhajan Lal Sharma Government Announces Significant Pension Increase in Budget

in 2 hours

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

Education News

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

2 hours ago

Latest UP News

Gonda: Petrol Pumps to Deny Fuel to Violators

UP News

Gonda: Petrol Pumps to Deny Fuel to Violators

in 4 hours

Uttar Pradesh: 7 new expressways to be built, passing through 56 districts – is yours on the list?

UP News

Uttar Pradesh: 7 new expressways to be built, passing through 56 districts – is yours on the list?

1 day ago

Bijnor Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend's Blackmail

UP News

Bijnor Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend's Blackmail

3 days ago

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

UP News

Excise department: E-lottery applications open for liquor shops in UP—how to apply

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.