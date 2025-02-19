Gonda: Petrol Pumps to Deny Fuel to Violators

District Magistrate Neha Sharma stated in a road safety committee meeting that the safety of school children is a top priority for the administration. Educational institutions and parents will also share this responsibility. Therefore, strict adherence to traffic rules must be ensured.

Strict Enforcement of On-Road Safety Rules In a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, the DM instructed that, in compliance with the latest guidelines issued by On Road Safety, joint inspections should be conducted to identify accident-prone black spots. Instructions were also given to verify the actions taken, such as erecting hoardings and banners to effectively prevent accidents at these locations.

Petrol to be Withheld from Drivers Under 18 The District Magistrate issued strict instructions to the ARTO, police, and District Supply Officer to strictly enforce the ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ campaign in the district. The District Magistrate explicitly instructed that petrol should not be provided to any vehicle driver without a helmet. She also directed that petrol should not be given to vehicle drivers under the age of 18 in the district. She ordered the relevant department officials to issue instructions to all petrol pump owners in the district to this effect. Police department officials were instructed in the meeting to take strict action against those who violate the rules.