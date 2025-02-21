scriptMaha Kumbh Mela-Bound Car Crash Kills Six, Decapitates Woman | Latest News | Patrika News
Maha Kumbh Mela-Bound Car Crash Kills Six, Decapitates Woman

Highway Accident: Six people died in a collision between a truck and a jeep on the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway. In this accident, the head of a woman sitting on the front seat was severed and fell onto the road.

VaranasiFeb 21, 2025 / 03:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Accident News: A horrific accident involving a car from Karnataka occurred on the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway, resulting in the death of six people, including a husband and wife. The occupants of the car were devotees travelling to the Maha Kumbh. Their vehicle collided with a stationary truck on the highway. The impact was so severe that the car was completely wrecked.

Eleven People in the Car

This accident occurred on Friday morning near Mirzamurad on GT Road. Approximately eleven people, all residents of Karnataka, were travelling in a Cruiser jeep bearing a Karnataka registration number. According to media reports, police stated that the jeep was travelling at a high speed. There are also suspicions that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision with the truck. The impact was so forceful that the front passenger side of the jeep was embedded in the truck.

People Trapped in the Car

Following the screams, locals and police attempted to rescue the devotees from the car but were unsuccessful. A crane was then used to separate the truck and the jeep. The Cruiser jeep was cut open to extract the injured passengers.

Woman’s Head Severed

In this accident, the head of the woman sitting next to the driver was severed and thrown onto the road. According to media reports, police speculate that the woman’s head may have been out of the window at the time of the accident, leading to its decapitation.

Truck Driver Flees the Scene

The truck driver was absent at the time of the accident. Media reports cite locals who stated that the truck driver had parked the vehicle on the road two hours prior to the incident. The driver informed a nearby shopkeeper that his truck had broken down before moving away to sleep. However, he fled the scene after the accident. The police are searching for him.

Maha Kumbh Mela-Bound Car Crash Kills Six, Decapitates Woman

