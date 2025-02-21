Maha Kumbh Mela-Bound Car Crash Kills Six, Decapitates Woman

Eleven People in the Car This accident occurred on Friday morning near Mirzamurad on GT Road. Approximately eleven people, all residents of Karnataka, were travelling in a Cruiser jeep bearing a Karnataka registration number. According to media reports, police stated that the jeep was travelling at a high speed. There are also suspicions that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision with the truck. The impact was so forceful that the front passenger side of the jeep was embedded in the truck.

People Trapped in the Car Following the screams, locals and police attempted to rescue the devotees from the car but were unsuccessful. A crane was then used to separate the truck and the jeep. The Cruiser jeep was cut open to extract the injured passengers.

Woman’s Head Severed In this accident, the head of the woman sitting next to the driver was severed and thrown onto the road. According to media reports, police speculate that the woman’s head may have been out of the window at the time of the accident, leading to its decapitation.