Maha Kumbh: PM Modi takes holy dip at Sangam, offers prayers to Sun

The Prime Minister has once again taken a holy dip in the Maha Kumbh after six years.

Prayagraj•Feb 05, 2025 / 01:21 pm• Patrika Desk

अक्षय वट और लेटे हनुमान मंदिर नहीं जाएंगे पीएम मोदी

PM Modi’s Mahakumbh Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Prayagraj. He was welcomed at Bamrauli Airport by Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi, and both Deputy CMs. Thereafter, the PM took a boat ride on the Arrail VIP Ghat and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. During this time, he was wearing saffron-coloured clothes and had a Rudraksha mala in his hand. He performed Surya Puja, chanting mantras for about 5 minutes. Following this, he also offered prayers to Mother Ganga.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: ANI/DD)#MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/7xNuBSnOdu— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025 The Prime Minister has once again taken a holy dip in the Mahakumbh after six years. Previously, he had taken a bath in the Ganga during the Kumbh Mela on 24 February 2019 and washed the feet of sanitation workers. In fact, after a gap of 42 years, a Prime Minister had taken a bath in the Sangam. Before this, Indira Gandhi had bathed in the Sangam just before the 1977 elections. Deployment of Police, PAC, and RAF Personnel Regarding security around the Prime Minister's programmes, the NSG has taken control of the entire area. Along with this, magistrates and a large number of police, PAC, and RAF personnel have been deployed. Security has also been increased at the ghats of the Ganga, and suspicious individuals are being checked from the city to the Kumbh Mela area.