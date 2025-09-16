Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Good News for Teachers! Yogi Government’s Big Decision on TET

Relief for lakhs of Uttar Pradesh teachers as the Yogi government announces a major decision regarding the TET exam. Details are inside.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

Yogi Government (Image: AI)

TET Exam: News offering relief to lakhs of Uttar Pradesh teachers has emerged. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the Basic Education Department to file a review petition against the Supreme Court's order mandating the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers.

Post on X by the CM's Office

A post was made on the social media platform X by the CM's office (CMOfficeUP). According to the post, “@myogiadityanath has instructed the department to file a revision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's order on the mandatory TET for in-service teachers of the Basic Education Department. The Chief Minister has stated that the state's teachers are experienced and have been provided training by the government from time to time. Therefore, it is not appropriate to ignore their qualifications and years of service.”

Which Teachers Received Exemptions?

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled that in-service teachers lacking TET qualification must pass the exam to remain in service. However, teachers with only five years remaining until retirement have been exempted. They can complete their service without passing the TET.

What is the TET Exam?

The TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) exam is a crucial exam for teacher recruitment in India. Passing the TET has become mandatory for teachers of classes 1 to 8 following a Supreme Court order. This has led to protests by teachers across Uttar Pradesh. The state government will now challenge this directive, citing the experience and training of existing teachers as grounds for review.

16 Sept 2025 05:10 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Good News for Teachers! Yogi Government's Big Decision on TET
