Good News for Teachers! Yogi Government’s Big Decision on TET

A post was made on the social media platform X by the CM's office (CMOfficeUP). According to the post, “@myogiadityanath has instructed the department to file a revision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's order on the mandatory TET for in-service teachers of the Basic Education Department. The Chief Minister has stated that the state's teachers are experienced and have been provided training by the government from time to time. Therefore, it is not appropriate to ignore their qualifications and years of service.”