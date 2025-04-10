scriptYogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit | Yogi government&#39;s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees, 16 lakh to benefit | Latest News | Patrika News
Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

Yogi Government DA Update: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 2% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees, teachers, and pensioners. The DA will now rise from 53% to 55%. This increased rate will be implemented from 1 January 2025 and will be effective from May, with the April salary.

LucknowApr 10, 2025 / 08:55 am

Patrika Desk

Yogi Government Announces DA Hike for State Employees: The Uttar Pradesh government has provided significant relief to lakhs of its employees, teachers, and pensioners. Addressing the financial burden imposed by inflation, the Yogi government has announced a 2% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA). The DA, previously at 53%, has been raised to 55%. This decision, notified by the state’s finance department, will be effective from 1 January 2025. The increased DA will be included in the April salary, payable in May 2025, with arrears from January to March 2025 to be paid separately later.

Decision Follows Central Government’s Announcement

It is noteworthy that the central government had already increased the DA for its employees by 2%. A few weeks later, the Yogi government has followed suit, benefiting approximately 1.6 million state government employees, teachers, and pensioners. This DA increase will provide relief in monthly salaries, particularly for families facing financial strain due to rising inflation.

Understanding Dearness Allowance (DA)

Dearness Allowance is an amount paid to employees in addition to their basic salary to offset the impact of inflation, ensuring their purchasing power remains relatively stable. Central and state governments typically review DA every six months, adjusting it based on changes in inflation rates.

Wave of Happiness Among Employees

The DA increase has been met with widespread joy among state employees. Various employee organisations have welcomed the government’s decision, citing not only the financial relief but also the demonstration of the government’s commitment to employee welfare. The president of the State Employees Joint Council stated, “We had been demanding a DA increase for a long time. The government has positively responded to our demand.”

Financial Impact and Government Preparedness

While this decision will impose an additional financial burden of thousands of crores of rupees annually on the state government, the government has already planned to accommodate this within its budget management. Sources indicate that the finance department assessed the financial impact of this increase last month and submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

