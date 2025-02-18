5 Budget-Friendly Weight Loss Diets

script5 Budget-Friendly Weight Loss Diets | Latest News | Patrika News
Weight Loss Diet: If you don’t have the budget for expensive diet plans to lose weight, you can shed those extra kilos with these 5 inexpensive and effective diets. These will not only improve your health but also help you lose weight.

Feb 18, 2025

Weight Loss Diet: In today’s time, due to poor diet and lifestyle, the problem of weight gain is being seen. To lose weight, people go to the gym, use expensive supplements. But you can also lose weight on a low budget. If you follow a simple, affordable and healthy diet at home, then weight loss can be achieved. In this article, learn how you can lose weight healthily with a low-cost diet.

5 Low-Cost Diets for Weight Loss

Oats Diet

Oats are a cheap and nutritious diet. It is rich in fibre, which keeps the stomach full for a long time and controls your eating habits. You can have oats for breakfast. Cook it in water or milk and add some fruits or nuts to enhance the taste.
  • Benefits:
  • Helps in weight loss.
  • Good for heart health.
  • Provides energy.
Fruits and Vegetables Consumption

Fruits and vegetables are an excellent and inexpensive diet for weight loss. They are rich in fibre, water and essential nutrients, which help in maintaining your health. You can consume fruits and vegetables 2-3 times a day. Such as cucumber, tomato, spinach, and apple, banana, orange, etc.
  • Benefits:
  • Low in calories, which helps in weight loss.
  • Provides the body with essential nutrition.
  • Keeps the digestive system healthy.
Yogurt Diet

Yogurt is rich in protein, calcium, and probiotics, which helps in keeping the digestive system healthy. It is also helpful in weight loss. You can eat it for breakfast or with lunch. You can also eat yogurt with fruits, a handful of nuts, or honey.
Benefits:

  • Boosts metabolism.
  • Increases the number of good bacteria in the stomach.
  • Reduces calories.
Kiwi and Apple Diet

Both kiwi and apple are excellent fruits for weight loss. These fruits have a high amount of fibre and very low calories. You can eat them for breakfast or as a snack.
Benefits:

  • Rich in fibre, which keeps the stomach full.
  • Improves digestion.
  • Provides the body with Vitamin C and antioxidants.
Soup Diet

Soup is an excellent and inexpensive option for weight loss. You can make vegetable soup, oat soup, or moong dal soup. Soup has plenty of water, which keeps the body hydrated and the stomach full quickly, leading to a habit of eating less.
Benefits:

  • Gives a feeling of fullness quickly.
  • Low calories, high nutrition.
  • Improves digestion.
Tips:

  • Drink plenty of water. Water also fills the stomach and keeps your appetite controlled.
  • For weight loss, choose healthy and inexpensive options instead of high-calorie snacks, such as fruits, yogurt, or a handful of nuts.
  • Do regular exercise along with these diets, such as walking, yoga or light jogging.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.

