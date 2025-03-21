scriptMounjaro, Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drug, Launched in India | Mounjaro, Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drug, Launched in India | Latest News | Patrika News
Weight Loss

Mounjaro, Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drug, Launched in India

American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has launched its drug, Mounjaro, in India. Mounjaro is administered as a once-weekly injection.

BharatMar 21, 2025 / 12:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drug

Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drug

Mounjaro, a medication for diabetes and weight loss, has been launched in India. The American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has introduced the drug to the Indian market after receiving approval from Indian drug regulators. This step has been taken in view of the rising cases of obesity and diabetes.

Price and Availability (Mounjaro price in India)

Mounjaro is available as an injection and is taken once a week. The price in India is as follows:

2.5 mg vial – ₹3,500

5 mg vial – ₹4,375

What is Mounjaro?

The chemical name for Mounjaro is Tirzepatide. This drug is sold under the same name in the UK and Europe, while in the US, it is known as Zepbound for weight loss.

Diabetes and Obesity in India

Winslow Tucker, President and General Manager of Eli Lilly India, stated that the problem of diabetes and obesity is rapidly increasing in India. Approximately 101 million people in the country are struggling with diabetes and obesity.
Obesity can lead to approximately 200 diseases, including hypertension, high cholesterol, coronary heart disease, and obstructive sleep apnea.

How does Mounjaro work?

Mounjaro is a GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist drug. It helps control blood sugar levels and increases insulin sensitivity in the body. Its mechanism of action includes:
Improves first and second-phase insulin release.

Reduces glucagon levels.

Helps in weight loss by controlling appetite.

Slows gastric emptying (the process of food leaving the stomach).

Improves lipid metabolism by regulating fats.

Clinical Trials and Weight Loss Success

During clinical trials, adults taking the highest dose (15 mg) of Mounjaro lost an average of 21.8 kg. Participants taking the 5 mg dose lost an average of 15.4 kg. This trial lasted 72 weeks.

Who can benefit from Mounjaro?

Mounjaro is beneficial for adults with a BMI of 30 kg/m² or higher (obesity category). If an individual has a BMI of 27 kg/m² or higher and has other obesity-related diseases, this medication may also be beneficial for them.
Mounjaro could offer new hope for people in the Indian market struggling with diabetes and obesity. However, it should only be used on the advice of a doctor. Furthermore, incorporating a healthy diet and regular exercise into your routine is essential for better results.

News / Health / Weight Loss / Mounjaro, Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drug, Launched in India

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

130 Naxals Killed So Far in 2025; Amit Shah Says Naxal-Free India by Next Year

National News

130 Naxals Killed So Far in 2025; Amit Shah Says Naxal-Free India by Next Year

in 15 minutes

High Court Rejects Maintenance Plea: Law Doesn't Encourage Shirking Responsibility

National News

High Court Rejects Maintenance Plea: Law Doesn't Encourage Shirking Responsibility

in 24 minutes

Rajasthan Schools: Teacher Crimes Every Month, Girls Unsafe

Special

Rajasthan Schools: Teacher Crimes Every Month, Girls Unsafe

in 41 minutes

KVS Admission 2025 Deadline Extended

Education News

KVS Admission 2025 Deadline Extended

in 3 hours

Latest Weight Loss

Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

Weight Loss

Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

6 days ago

Weight Loss: 30-Minute Walk or 30-Minute Yoga?

Weight Loss

Weight Loss: 30-Minute Walk or 30-Minute Yoga?

1 week ago

5 Budget-Friendly Weight Loss Diets

Weight Loss

5 Budget-Friendly Weight Loss Diets

1 month ago

Weight Loss Plateau: Reasons Why Exercise and Diet Aren't Working

Weight Loss

Weight Loss Plateau: Reasons Why Exercise and Diet Aren't Working

1 month ago

Trending Health News

Why is Clove Essential After Meals? Discover its Numerous Benefits

स्वास्थ्य

Why is Clove Essential After Meals? Discover its Numerous Benefits

in 5 hours

Mounjaro, Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drug, Launched in India

वेट लॉस

Mounjaro, Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drug, Launched in India

in 4 hours

Worried About Cholesterol? This Superfood May Help

डाइट फिटनेस

Worried About Cholesterol? This Superfood May Help

in 3 hours

8 Body Signals That Could Indicate Onset of Diabetes

स्वास्थ्य

8 Body Signals That Could Indicate Onset of Diabetes

20 hours ago

Social Media's Impact on Mental Health: 5 Smart Ways to Reclaim Balance

स्वास्थ्य

Social Media's Impact on Mental Health: 5 Smart Ways to Reclaim Balance

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.