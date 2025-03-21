Mounjaro, Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drug, Launched in India

Price and Availability (Mounjaro price in India) Mounjaro is available as an injection and is taken once a week. The price in India is as follows: 2.5 mg vial – ₹3,500 5 mg vial – ₹4,375

What is Mounjaro? The chemical name for Mounjaro is Tirzepatide. This drug is sold under the same name in the UK and Europe, while in the US, it is known as Zepbound for weight loss.

Diabetes and Obesity in India Winslow Tucker, President and General Manager of Eli Lilly India, stated that the problem of diabetes and obesity is rapidly increasing in India. Approximately 101 million people in the country are struggling with diabetes and obesity.

Obesity can lead to approximately 200 diseases, including hypertension, high cholesterol, coronary heart disease, and obstructive sleep apnea. How does Mounjaro work? Mounjaro is a GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist drug. It helps control blood sugar levels and increases insulin sensitivity in the body. Its mechanism of action includes:

– Improves first and second-phase insulin release. – Reduces glucagon levels. – Helps in weight loss by controlling appetite. – Slows gastric emptying (the process of food leaving the stomach). – Improves lipid metabolism by regulating fats.

Clinical Trials and Weight Loss Success During clinical trials, adults taking the highest dose (15 mg) of Mounjaro lost an average of 21.8 kg. Participants taking the 5 mg dose lost an average of 15.4 kg. This trial lasted 72 weeks.

Who can benefit from Mounjaro? Mounjaro is beneficial for adults with a BMI of 30 kg/m² or higher (obesity category). If an individual has a BMI of 27 kg/m² or higher and has other obesity-related diseases, this medication may also be beneficial for them.

Mounjaro could offer new hope for people in the Indian market struggling with diabetes and obesity. However, it should only be used on the advice of a doctor. Furthermore, incorporating a healthy diet and regular exercise into your routine is essential for better results.