12-3-30 Walking Method: The Trending New Weight-Loss Technique

If you’re looking for an easy way to lose weight, the 12-3-30 walking method might benefit you. Learn about this new fitness trend, how it works, and its benefits.

Jun 01, 2025 / 04:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Walking 12-3-30 Method: If you are looking for a new and easy way to lose weight, the 12-3-30 walking method is quite popular these days. This fitness trend is rapidly going viral on social media. The special thing about this walking method is that you can do it at home and it doesn’t require much effort. Let’s understand what this new method is, why it is trending so much, and what its benefits are.

What is the 12-3-30 Walking Method?

This walking method was started by American fitness YouTuber Lauren Giraldo. In this, you only have to walk continuously for 30 minutes at a speed of 3 miles per hour on a treadmill at a 12-degree incline. This is called 12-3-30, i.e., 12 incline, 3 speed, and 30 minutes walk. It does not require running or lifting any heavy weights. For those who find walking straight on a treadmill boring, this method is a bit challenging and fun.

Why is this workout trending so much?

In today’s busy life, people don’t have much time for exercise. In such a situation, 12-3-30 has become an option that gives good results in less time. This workout is rapidly becoming popular among women who want to stay fit but don’t want to do very heavy exercise. Millions of people have watched videos of this walk on Instagram and YouTube. It doesn’t require a trainer or a large space; you just need a treadmill.

What are the benefits of this walking method?

The biggest benefit of this walking method is weight loss. Walking continuously for 30 minutes burns a considerable amount of calories. Also, walking on an incline strengthens the leg and lower body muscles. This walk is also considered beneficial for the heart because of the continuous movement, which improves blood circulation. Not only that, daily walks improve mood and reduce stress.

Points to Keep in Mind

If you want to adopt this walking method, start slowly. First-timers should start with 10-15 minutes and then gradually increase the time. While walking on the treadmill, wear comfortable and grippy shoes to avoid pressure on your feet. Also, instead of supporting yourself with your hands on the treadmill, get into the habit of walking while maintaining balance. If you have any pre-existing medical conditions such as heart problems or back pain, consult your doctor.

