12-3-30 Walking Method: The Trending New Weight-Loss Technique

What is the 12-3-30 Walking Method? This walking method was started by American fitness YouTuber Lauren Giraldo. In this, you only have to walk continuously for 30 minutes at a speed of 3 miles per hour on a treadmill at a 12-degree incline. This is called 12-3-30, i.e., 12 incline, 3 speed, and 30 minutes walk. It does not require running or lifting any heavy weights. For those who find walking straight on a treadmill boring, this method is a bit challenging and fun.

Why is this workout trending so much? In today’s busy life, people don’t have much time for exercise. In such a situation, 12-3-30 has become an option that gives good results in less time. This workout is rapidly becoming popular among women who want to stay fit but don’t want to do very heavy exercise. Millions of people have watched videos of this walk on Instagram and YouTube. It doesn’t require a trainer or a large space; you just need a treadmill.

What are the benefits of this walking method? The biggest benefit of this walking method is weight loss. Walking continuously for 30 minutes burns a considerable amount of calories. Also, walking on an incline strengthens the leg and lower body muscles. This walk is also considered beneficial for the heart because of the continuous movement, which improves blood circulation. Not only that, daily walks improve mood and reduce stress.