Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

Quick Weight Loss: The Desire for Quick Results: A Dangerous Trend The desire for quick results attracts us towards disorganized diet plans. Such plans available on social media, which claim to reduce weight instantly, are often misleading and can prove harmful to our health.

Definition of Beauty: Is Thinness the Only Standard? Following Shreenanada’s death, the question arises: is thinness the only standard of beauty? Women often do not find time for self-care and are drawn to quick fixes, which can prove wrong.

The Detox Myth: Is it Really Necessary? Trapped in the web of popular terms like ‘detox’, we force our bodies to undergo unnecessary processes. In reality, our body itself expels toxins through sweat and urine, and additional detox is not required.

Anorexia Nervosa: A Serious Disorder Excessive concern about weight can be a sign of a disorder like anorexia nervosa, in which a person considers themselves overweight and starts dieting excessively. In such cases, it is necessary to seek medical advice so that the right causes can be identified and appropriate treatment can be given.

It is essential to be health-conscious, but engaging in disorganized dieting in the illusion of quick results can be dangerous. Adopt a healthy lifestyle, eat a balanced diet, and consult a specialist before adopting any diet plan.