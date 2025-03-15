scriptKerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting | Latest News | Patrika News
Weight Loss

Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

Eighteen-year-old Shrinanda from Kerala died due to a stringent dieting regime. Her desire to appear slim led to her untimely death.

BharatMar 15, 2025 / 03:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Quick Weight Loss Methods May Harm Your Health

Quick Weight Loss Methods May Harm Your Health

Diet plan for weight loss: The tragic death of 18-year-old Shreenanada from Kerala has raised serious questions about our thinking towards dieting and body image. Health experts believe that in our pursuit of quick results, we often choose the wrong path, which can be detrimental to our health.

Quick Weight Loss: The Desire for Quick Results: A Dangerous Trend

The desire for quick results attracts us towards disorganized diet plans. Such plans available on social media, which claim to reduce weight instantly, are often misleading and can prove harmful to our health.

Definition of Beauty: Is Thinness the Only Standard?

Following Shreenanada’s death, the question arises: is thinness the only standard of beauty? Women often do not find time for self-care and are drawn to quick fixes, which can prove wrong.

The Detox Myth: Is it Really Necessary?

Trapped in the web of popular terms like ‘detox’, we force our bodies to undergo unnecessary processes. In reality, our body itself expels toxins through sweat and urine, and additional detox is not required.

Anorexia Nervosa: A Serious Disorder

Excessive concern about weight can be a sign of a disorder like anorexia nervosa, in which a person considers themselves overweight and starts dieting excessively. In such cases, it is necessary to seek medical advice so that the right causes can be identified and appropriate treatment can be given.
It is essential to be health-conscious, but engaging in disorganized dieting in the illusion of quick results can be dangerous. Adopt a healthy lifestyle, eat a balanced diet, and consult a specialist before adopting any diet plan.

News / Health / Weight Loss / Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rains alert Uttar Pradesh: Storms and heavy rain to hit these districts, crops at risk

UP News

Rains alert Uttar Pradesh: Storms and heavy rain to hit these districts, crops at risk

in 12 minutes

Crew-10 Mission: Return Trip for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

World

Crew-10 Mission: Return Trip for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

1 hour ago

Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

Weight Loss

Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

in 5 hours

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

Special

Jodhpur Road Accident: Son of Former BJP MLA Killed

7 minutes ago

Latest Weight Loss

Weight Loss: 30-Minute Walk or 30-Minute Yoga?

Weight Loss

Weight Loss: 30-Minute Walk or 30-Minute Yoga?

4 days ago

5 Budget-Friendly Weight Loss Diets

Weight Loss

5 Budget-Friendly Weight Loss Diets

4 weeks ago

Weight Loss Plateau: Reasons Why Exercise and Diet Aren't Working

Weight Loss

Weight Loss Plateau: Reasons Why Exercise and Diet Aren't Working

1 month ago

Navjot Singh Sidhu's 33kg Weight Loss at 61

Weight Loss

Navjot Singh Sidhu's 33kg Weight Loss at 61

1 month ago

Trending Health News

Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

वेट लॉस

Kerala Teen's Death Highlights Dangers of Crash Dieting

in 5 hours

Increased Oral Cancer Risk Linked to Sugary Drinks

स्वास्थ्य

Increased Oral Cancer Risk Linked to Sugary Drinks

in 5 minutes

Is Walking 10,000 Steps Daily Necessary? The Truth Revealed

स्वास्थ्य

Is Walking 10,000 Steps Daily Necessary? The Truth Revealed

20 hours ago

Regular Blood Donation May Reduce Cancer Risk: Study

स्वास्थ्य

Regular Blood Donation May Reduce Cancer Risk: Study

2 days ago

Cooking Oil and Heart Health: FSSAI Guidelines on Healthy Oil Intake

स्वास्थ्य

Cooking Oil and Heart Health: FSSAI Guidelines on Healthy Oil Intake

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.