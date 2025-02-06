Weight Loss Plateau: Reasons Why Exercise and Diet Aren't Working

Reasons for Not Losing Weight: Mistakes During Weight Loss Thyroid Hormone The thyroid hormone controls your body’s metabolism, which determines how effectively your body burns calories. Hypothyroidism can slow down metabolism, making it difficult to lose weight. Therefore, maintaining a balance of thyroid hormones is essential for weight loss.

Calorie Mistake To lose weight, it is essential that you burn more calories than you consume. However, sometimes people make mistakes in calculating calories or consume an excessive amount of healthy foods, resulting in no weight loss. Therefore, focus on the right amount of your diet. Use apps or diaries to calculate calories so that you can consume the right amount of calories.

Sleep Getting enough sleep is also important for weight loss. When you don’t get enough sleep, its effect is clearly visible on your body and face. Lack of sleep can lead to weight gain. So, if you want to lose weight, get enough sleep.

Exercise Too much exercise or using the same exercise repeatedly can also be a reason for not losing weight. If you exercise a lot, don’t overdo it, and if you are not bringing variety into your exercise, bring variety into it. For this, you can do cardio, weight training, and yoga.

Insulin Hormone The insulin hormone plays a crucial role in controlling blood sugar levels in the body and stores excess glucose in your body as fat. An imbalance of insulin hormones can lead to insulin resistance, often found in type 2 diabetes, and this can lead to weight gain and obesity.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.