Weight Loss Plateau: Reasons Why Exercise and Diet Aren't Working

Weight Loss Mistakes: If you’re not losing weight despite exercise and diet, here are some possible reasons.

BharatFeb 06, 2025 / 02:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Mistakes During Weight Loss: Often, when people become obese, they make many attempts to reduce it, but still, their weight does not decrease. Many people start fasting to lose weight. Yet, their weight does not reduce. This lowers our confidence level, and you start feeling disappointed. Today, we will find out why you are not able to lose weight despite so much effort.

Reasons for Not Losing Weight: Mistakes During Weight Loss

Thyroid Hormone

The thyroid hormone controls your body’s metabolism, which determines how effectively your body burns calories. Hypothyroidism can slow down metabolism, making it difficult to lose weight. Therefore, maintaining a balance of thyroid hormones is essential for weight loss.
Calorie Mistake

To lose weight, it is essential that you burn more calories than you consume. However, sometimes people make mistakes in calculating calories or consume an excessive amount of healthy foods, resulting in no weight loss. Therefore, focus on the right amount of your diet. Use apps or diaries to calculate calories so that you can consume the right amount of calories.
Sleep

Getting enough sleep is also important for weight loss. When you don’t get enough sleep, its effect is clearly visible on your body and face. Lack of sleep can lead to weight gain. So, if you want to lose weight, get enough sleep.
Exercise

Too much exercise or using the same exercise repeatedly can also be a reason for not losing weight. If you exercise a lot, don’t overdo it, and if you are not bringing variety into your exercise, bring variety into it. For this, you can do cardio, weight training, and yoga.
Insulin Hormone

The insulin hormone plays a crucial role in controlling blood sugar levels in the body and stores excess glucose in your body as fat. An imbalance of insulin hormones can lead to insulin resistance, often found in type 2 diabetes, and this can lead to weight gain and obesity.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for any qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical specialty.

