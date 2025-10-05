AIR India flight narrowly avoids incident similar to Ahmedabad event

The memory of Air India's plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is still fresh in people's minds, and once again, a similar incident was narrowly averted. Air India flight AI117, en route from Amritsar to Birmingham, made an emergency landing in Birmingham. The landing was completely safe, with all passengers and crew members unharmed. It was reported that the aircraft's emergency Ram Air Turbine (RAT) activated on its own before landing.