AIR India flight narrowly avoids incident similar to Ahmedabad event

Air India stated in its release that on October 4, 2025, the operating crew of flight number AI117, travelling from Amritsar to Birmingham, detected a malfunction in the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during the aircraft's final approach.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

AIR India flight (Photo-IANS)

The memory of Air India's plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is still fresh in people's minds, and once again, a similar incident was narrowly averted. Air India flight AI117, en route from Amritsar to Birmingham, made an emergency landing in Birmingham. The landing was completely safe, with all passengers and crew members unharmed. It was reported that the aircraft's emergency Ram Air Turbine (RAT) activated on its own before landing.

Return to Delhi Cancelled

News agency ANI, quoting an Air India spokesperson, reported that the aircraft landed safely and no passengers or crew members sustained any injuries. The aircraft has been grounded for further inspection, and its return flight from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled. The airline stated that alternative arrangements are being made for the affected passengers.

Incident Occurred on October 4

In its statement, Air India said: "On October 4, 2025, the operating crew of flight number AI117, travelling from Amritsar to Birmingham, detected a malfunction in the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during the final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found to be normal, and the aircraft made a safe landing in Birmingham."

Aircraft Grounded for Inspection

The statement further added that the aircraft has been grounded for further inspection, and the flight from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled, with alternative arrangements being made for passengers. The safety of passengers and crew is Air India's highest priority.

The safety and quality of Boeing aircraft have often been questioned, as aircraft manufactured by the American company have been involved in several recent accidents. In June of this year, a plane crashed in Ahmedabad. This aircraft was carrying 242 people, of whom 241 died.

Published on:

05 Oct 2025 04:16 pm

World / AIR India flight narrowly avoids incident similar to Ahmedabad event

World

