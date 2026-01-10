Iran’s ‘Hunger Revolution’: Fierce rebellion spreads to 31 provinces, Trump calls former prince

So far, 45 people have been killed during these protests, and approximately 2,200 protesters have been arrested. However, the suppression of this movement is having a counterproductive effect. The movement now includes people from all strata of society and from remote areas. Protesters are saying they are hungry. While the 2022 anti-hijab movement was primarily confined to cities and the youth, this time, thousands of people have taken to the streets from the capital Tehran to Mashhad, Isfahan, Tabriz, and dozens of other cities, chanting slogans demanding the clerics to leave. There seems to be no impact, and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei himself has now come forward, stating that the protesters are trying to please Trump. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has summoned Iran's former ruler Reza Pahlavi for a meeting.