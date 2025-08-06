Algeria Plane Crash Kills Four

The increasing number of plane crashes worldwide is a cause for concern. Plane crashes are occurring frequently across the globe, with a noticeable rise in incidents over the past few months. The latest such incident has taken place in Algeria.
According to Algerian civil protection authorities, a plane crashed on Tuesday at Jijel Ferhat Abbas Airport in Taher, a city located 350 kilometres east of Algiers, the nation's capital.
Algerian civil protection authorities reported that the plane involved was a training aircraft, which crashed during a training mission.
The plane crash resulted in four fatalities. Among the deceased were two members of the civil protection force; a flight instructor from a civil protection aviation school; and a manager from an aviation company, a Chilean national.
The cause of the plane crash remains unknown at this time. However, an investigation will be launched shortly to determine the cause of the accident.