6 August 2025

Algeria Plane Crash Kills Four

Amidst a global rise in plane crashes, Algeria has witnessed a similar incident. This air accident resulted in the death of four people.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

Plane crash in Algeria
Plane crash in Algeria (Photo - Qatar News Agency on social media)

The increasing number of plane crashes worldwide is a cause for concern. Plane crashes are occurring frequently across the globe, with a noticeable rise in incidents over the past few months. The latest such incident has taken place in Algeria.

Training Plane Crash

According to Algerian civil protection authorities, a plane crashed on Tuesday at Jijel Ferhat Abbas Airport in Taher, a city located 350 kilometres east of Algiers, the nation's capital.

Algerian civil protection authorities reported that the plane involved was a training aircraft, which crashed during a training mission.

Four Fatalities

The plane crash resulted in four fatalities. Among the deceased were two members of the civil protection force; a flight instructor from a civil protection aviation school; and a manager from an aviation company, a Chilean national.

Cause of the Accident

The cause of the plane crash remains unknown at this time. However, an investigation will be launched shortly to determine the cause of the accident.

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 12:50 pm

Published on: 06 Aug 2025 12:50 pm
