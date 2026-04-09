Plane Skids Off Runway and Catches Fire in Arizona, Killing Two

US News: Tragic news has emerged from the state of Arizona in America. A plane crashed at a small airport here on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of both individuals on board. The accident was so severe that the aircraft caught fire after skidding off the runway. According to media reports and local administration, the incident occurred at a small airport in the Marana area of Arizona. The city's Mayor, John Post, stated that the aircraft suddenly went out of control and caught fire as it veered off the runway. The entire plane was engulfed in flames in an instant.
City spokesperson Vic Hathaway informed that a total of two people were on board the aircraft. Unfortunately, both lost their lives in this accident. Their identities have not been publicly disclosed at this time. Fortunately, no one else was injured in this crash, nor was any other aircraft involved. Police and emergency teams reached the scene and managed the situation after the incident. The police department has stated that the investigation into the accident has now been handed over to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The investigating agency will try to determine why the aircraft skidded off the runway and how the fire started.
The city of Marana is located approximately 32 kilometres northwest of Tucson. This area is generally considered peaceful, but this accident has shaken the local residents. Currently, everyone's attention is focused on the investigation report, which will reveal the true cause of this accident.
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