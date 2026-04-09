Plane Skids Off Runway and Catches Fire in Arizona, Killing Two



City spokesperson Vic Hathaway informed that a total of two people were on board the aircraft. Unfortunately, both lost their lives in this accident. Their identities have not been publicly disclosed at this time. Fortunately, no one else was injured in this crash, nor was any other aircraft involved. Police and emergency teams reached the scene and managed the situation after the incident. The police department has stated that the investigation into the accident has now been handed over to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The investigating agency will try to determine why the aircraft skidded off the runway and how the fire started.