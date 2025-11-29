Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Marries Partner Jodi Haydon

Albanese divorced his first wife, Carmel Teagan, in 2019. They have a son, Nathan. The couple met five years ago at a business dinner in Melbourne. Jodie has been by Albanese's side at every step, from the 2022 election campaign to the recent victory. This is the first time in Australian history that a Prime Minister has tied the knot while in office. The couple is receiving congratulations from all over the country and abroad.