Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Marries Partner Jodi Haydon

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his long-time partner Jodie Haydon today (Saturday). With this marriage, he has become the first Australian Prime Minister to get married during his tenure. 62-year-old Albanese and 46-year-old Jodie Haydon tied the knot in a private ceremony in the beautiful garden of the Prime Minister's official residence, 'The Lodge', in the capital, Canberra. Only family members and close friends attended the function.
Immediately after the wedding, the Prime Minister posted a short video on his official social media account and wrote just one word: "Married". In the video, Albanese is seen in a black suit and bow-tie, while Jodie Haydon is in a beautiful long white gown. Both are walking hand-in-hand, smiling, with confetti showering around them.
The couple got engaged last year on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2024). On that day, Albanese had said, "I have found a life partner with whom I want to spend the rest of my life." The couple wrote their own vows, and the ceremony was conducted by a celebrant.
Albanese divorced his first wife, Carmel Teagan, in 2019. They have a son, Nathan. The couple met five years ago at a business dinner in Melbourne. Jodie has been by Albanese's side at every step, from the 2022 election campaign to the recent victory. This is the first time in Australian history that a Prime Minister has tied the knot while in office. The couple is receiving congratulations from all over the country and abroad.
