Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Marries Partner Jodi Haydon

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon today. He is the first Australian Prime Minister to get married during his tenure.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

Anthony Albanese Marriage

Image: X-@AlboMP

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his long-time partner Jodie Haydon today (Saturday). With this marriage, he has become the first Australian Prime Minister to get married during his tenure. 62-year-old Albanese and 46-year-old Jodie Haydon tied the knot in a private ceremony in the beautiful garden of the Prime Minister's official residence, 'The Lodge', in the capital, Canberra. Only family members and close friends attended the function.

Shared a Post on Social Media

Immediately after the wedding, the Prime Minister posted a short video on his official social media account and wrote just one word: "Married". In the video, Albanese is seen in a black suit and bow-tie, while Jodie Haydon is in a beautiful long white gown. Both are walking hand-in-hand, smiling, with confetti showering around them.

The Journey from Proposal to Marriage

The couple got engaged last year on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2024). On that day, Albanese had said, "I have found a life partner with whom I want to spend the rest of my life." The couple wrote their own vows, and the ceremony was conducted by a celebrant.

Personal Background

Albanese divorced his first wife, Carmel Teagan, in 2019. They have a son, Nathan. The couple met five years ago at a business dinner in Melbourne. Jodie has been by Albanese's side at every step, from the 2022 election campaign to the recent victory. This is the first time in Australian history that a Prime Minister has tied the knot while in office. The couple is receiving congratulations from all over the country and abroad.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

29 Nov 2025 02:43 pm

English News / World / Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Marries Partner Jodi Haydon

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Cyclone Ditwa Wreaks Havoc in Sri Lanka, Death Toll Reaches 123

Cyclone Ditwa
World

Imran Khan Alive or Dead? Pakistani leader says ‘Healthy, Happy’

Imran Khan in jail
Pakistan

Shocking: Mum of three turns thief, makes off with Rs 34-lakh wine

Luxury Wine Theft News
World

Sri Lanka Flood: 56 Dead as Cyclone Ditwa Approaches, Offices and Schools Shut

Sri Lanka Flood
World

Putin’s Final Warning to Zelensky: ‘If Ukraine Doesn’t Retreat, Russia Will Occupy by Force’

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.