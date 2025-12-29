Army Officer Held Secret Meeting with Awami League, Supporters Issue Ultimatum to Yunus Amidst Bangladesh Turmoil

Usman Hadi (Image: ANI)
Bangladesh violence: There is an atmosphere of instability in Bangladesh. A Dhaka court has sent former army officer Major Sadekul Haque to five-day remand. Major Sadekul is accused of being involved in the student wing of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. He was taken into military custody after being detained from his residence in the Uttara area of the capital on July 17. He was subsequently dismissed from service after being sentenced to three months in jail by a military court on October 29.
Security officials informed the court that former Major Sadekul was the head trainer at meetings held on July 3 and 8 at the KB Convention Centre near Bashundhara Residential Area. These meetings reportedly lasted from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and were attended by 300 to 400 people, including activists from the Chhatra League and Awami League. His wife, Sumaiya Tahmid Jafrin, was also present.
Meanwhile, leaders of Osman Hadi's organisation, through the spokesperson of Inkalaab Manch, have issued an ultimatum to Mohammad Yunus. The leaders of Inkalaab Manch stated that the trial in the murder case of Hadi should be completed within 24 days, and the accused should be arrested and punished.
The leaders of Inkalaab Manch have demanded that the permits of Indians working in Bangladesh be cancelled. However, the interim government has not responded to these demands. They stated that the trial of the entire squad, including the killers, masterminds, abettors, those who helped in the escape, and those who provided shelter, should be completed within the next 24 days. If India refuses to extradite the accused, a case should be filed against them in the international court.
Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police have completely dismissed the claims made by Bangladeshi investigative agencies that the killers of Hadi had entered the Indian state. Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, O P Upadhyay, stated that these claims are baseless and misleading. "There is no evidence that any individual has crossed the international border into Meghalaya from the HaluaGhat sector. The BSF has neither received any information nor any such report."
