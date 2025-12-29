Secret to a Long Life is Hidden in How You Drink Coffee, Research Confirms

Coffee (Representational Photo: Patrika)
Coffee is consumed not just for its taste but also with health in mind. Coffee has been considered beneficial for health, a fact confirmed by several studies. However, the quantity of coffee consumed and the way it is drunk also determine how far you stay from diseases and how long you live. A study conducted at an American university for 19 years on 40,725 adults examined people's coffee-drinking habits.
The research found that adults who drank coffee had a 16% lower risk of death from any illness and a 31% lower risk of cardiovascular disease. During the research, it was discovered that the bioactive compounds present in coffee reduce inflammation in the nerves. This helps the heart function better for a longer period.
The habit of drinking coffee also protects against diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Besides caffeine, several compounds in coffee are beneficial for the brain. During the roasting of coffee, a chemical reaction occurs, which prevents the formation of beta-amyloid protein in the body. Beta-amyloid protein is linked to Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.
The UK Biobank conducted a large-scale study on coffee, observing over 171,000 people who drink between one and a half to three and a half cups of coffee daily. This research found that their risk of death from illness was reduced by 30%.
A recent cohort study in Spain researched 20,000 people. Scientists found that the risk of illness increases with age. During this period, coffee aids in disease prevention. Specifically, for individuals over 45 years of age, drinking two or more cups of coffee daily reduces the risk of death by 30%.
