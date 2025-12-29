29 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Secret to a Long Life is Hidden in How You Drink Coffee, Research Confirms

Drinking coffee has many benefits. Research has also confirmed that the secret to a long life is hidden in the way you drink coffee. How? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Coffee

Coffee (Representational Photo: Patrika)

Coffee is consumed not just for its taste but also with health in mind. Coffee has been considered beneficial for health, a fact confirmed by several studies. However, the quantity of coffee consumed and the way it is drunk also determine how far you stay from diseases and how long you live. A study conducted at an American university for 19 years on 40,725 adults examined people's coffee-drinking habits.

What the Research Revealed?

The research found that adults who drank coffee had a 16% lower risk of death from any illness and a 31% lower risk of cardiovascular disease. During the research, it was discovered that the bioactive compounds present in coffee reduce inflammation in the nerves. This helps the heart function better for a longer period.

Coffee Also Protects Against Parkinson's and Alzheimer's

The habit of drinking coffee also protects against diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Besides caffeine, several compounds in coffee are beneficial for the brain. During the roasting of coffee, a chemical reaction occurs, which prevents the formation of beta-amyloid protein in the body. Beta-amyloid protein is linked to Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Drinking Two to Three Cups of Coffee Daily Reduces Risk

The UK Biobank conducted a large-scale study on coffee, observing over 171,000 people who drink between one and a half to three and a half cups of coffee daily. This research found that their risk of death from illness was reduced by 30%.

Risk Further Reduced After 45

A recent cohort study in Spain researched 20,000 people. Scientists found that the risk of illness increases with age. During this period, coffee aids in disease prevention. Specifically, for individuals over 45 years of age, drinking two or more cups of coffee daily reduces the risk of death by 30%.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 01:02 pm

English News / World / Secret to a Long Life is Hidden in How You Drink Coffee, Research Confirms

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Sister’s illness used as excuse for leave, Facebook post exposes woman’s lie

Employee caught lying
World

Mexico Train Accident: Train Derails and Plunges into Ravine in Mexico, Over 250 Aboard, 13 Dead So Far

World

Suspects in Usman Hadi's murder fled to India, reveals Bangladesh Police

bangladesh news, bangladeh news update, osman hadi, bnaladesh, Usman Hadi death,
World

Putin Appears in Army Uniform, Warns of Dire Consequences if Peace Talks Rejected

World

After Russian Attack on Kyiv, Zelenskyy Calls Putin a ‘Man of War’ Ahead of Trump Meeting

Putin Vs zelensky
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.