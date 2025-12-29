29 December 2025,

Monday

World

British Student Faces 25 Years in Dubai Jail After 'Stupid Mistake' at Party

A British student was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Dubai. However, she denied all charges. Now, a major update has emerged regarding the girl.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Mia O’Brien Dubai release (Image: Patrika)

Dubai has extremely strict laws. Even a single mistake can lead to imprisonment. A 24-year-old British law student was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Dubai court. However, she was released in just one year. The girl's family is calling it a Christmas miracle. Mia O'Brien was arrested in Dubai in October 2024 while on holiday.

Was partying in Dubai

According to a Mirror UK report, police found 50 grams of cocaine, worth approximately £2,500 (₹3,03,232), on Mia O'Brien during a party in Dubai. Mia's mother had described it as a 'stupid mistake'. Mia was convicted of drug possession on July 25, 2024, and sentenced to 25 years in prison. The court also imposed a fine of around £100,000. However, she consistently maintained her innocence.

The Best Christmas Gift

Mia O'Brien was suddenly released earlier this month. This was the happiest moment for the entire family. The law student's mother, Danielle McKenna, called it a Christmas miracle, stating that her daughter's release is the most beautiful Christmas gift of their lives. Mia O'Brien's friends also expressed joy at her return. Mia was preparing to appeal her sentence in September, but a few weeks ago, she learned she was being released.

Daughter going through hell

In Dubai, Mia was sentenced to life imprisonment and held in a central jail. Mia's mother had started an online campaign for her release. She wrote in her post that Mia had not done anything wrong in her life. She is a law student and could not break the law. Unfortunately, she fell in with the wrong crowd and made a foolish mistake. After her arrest, Mia was kept in Al-Aweer Central Jail. Her mother had said, "I know my daughter is very strong, but I also know she is going through hell."

Police are in a hurry

According to the campaign group Detained in Dubai, Mia was sentenced after a trial that lasted just one day and was conducted entirely in Arabic. Radha Stirling, the founder of the group, had said at the time that Dubai police have a history of trying to secure convictions in haste. They do not believe in thoroughly examining evidence. Due process is ignored. Mia's mother says that the party in Dubai has become the most terrifying memory of her life.

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 02:47 pm

