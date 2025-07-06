6 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Iran Israel Conflict

Air India Crash

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Chinese Man Offers Entire Estate for Post-Death Care of Beloved Cat

An 82-year-old man in China is searching for someone to care for his pet cat after his death, offering his entire estate in return.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 06, 2025

pet love

Loving pets is common, but have you ever seen such unique love for a pet in a person that they are ready to give away their entire property for it? Such a strange case of pet love has emerged from China. Here, an elderly man is looking for someone who can take care of his cat after his death, and in return, he is ready to give that person his entire life's savings.

Rescued Cat from the Road in the Rain

According to the South China Morning Post, the 82-year-old man from Guangdong province, southern China, is named Long. Ten years ago, Long's wife died, after which he lived alone with his cat, Xianba. Long rescued Xianba and her three kittens from the road during the rainy season, but now only Xianba remains with him.

Who Will Take Care of the Cat After Death?

Long is often worried about who will take care of Xianba after his death. Therefore, Long is constantly searching for someone who can take care of his cat after his death. Long says that if he finds someone willing to take good care of his cat after his death, he will transfer ownership of his flat, his life savings, and other property to that person. However, he hasn't found such a person yet.

People Reacting on Social Media

The story of Long and his cat Xianba is going viral on social media, and people are reacting differently. Many are surprised by Long's offer, while others say that Long's conditions are deterring people from agreeing to care for his cat.

People Willing to Care for the Cat Without Property

Long hasn't disclosed the terms of the contract he will make with the adopter. Therefore, some on social media are expressing concern that this could create legal problems in the future. They believe that even if Long wants to give away his property, the recipient might face legal action from Long's family. Additionally, there are some users who are willing to care for Long's cat without receiving any property.

Share the news:

Published on:

06 Jul 2025 04:48 pm

English News / World / Chinese Man Offers Entire Estate for Post-Death Care of Beloved Cat
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.