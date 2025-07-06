Chinese Man Offers Entire Estate for Post-Death Care of Beloved Cat

Loving pets is common, but have you ever seen such unique love for a pet in a person that they are ready to give away their entire property for it? Such a strange case of pet love has emerged from China. Here, an elderly man is looking for someone who can take care of his cat after his death, and in return, he is ready to give that person his entire life's savings.
According to the South China Morning Post, the 82-year-old man from Guangdong province, southern China, is named Long. Ten years ago, Long's wife died, after which he lived alone with his cat, Xianba. Long rescued Xianba and her three kittens from the road during the rainy season, but now only Xianba remains with him.
Long is often worried about who will take care of Xianba after his death. Therefore, Long is constantly searching for someone who can take care of his cat after his death. Long says that if he finds someone willing to take good care of his cat after his death, he will transfer ownership of his flat, his life savings, and other property to that person. However, he hasn't found such a person yet.
The story of Long and his cat Xianba is going viral on social media, and people are reacting differently. Many are surprised by Long's offer, while others say that Long's conditions are deterring people from agreeing to care for his cat.
Long hasn't disclosed the terms of the contract he will make with the adopter. Therefore, some on social media are expressing concern that this could create legal problems in the future. They believe that even if Long wants to give away his property, the recipient might face legal action from Long's family. Additionally, there are some users who are willing to care for Long's cat without receiving any property.