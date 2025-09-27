Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Coal Mine Tunnel Collapse in China Kills 3 Workers

Once again, a coal mine accident has come to light in China. In this accident, 3 miners lost their lives.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Coal mine
Image: Patrika

Accidents in mines are quite common in China and such incidents are often reported. Another such incident has now come to light. A tunnel in a coal mine collapsed in Zhenping County, Ankang City, Shaanxi Province, China. This incident caused panic in the mine. Several labourers were present in the coal mine at the time of the accident. However, 3 labourers got trapped when the tunnel collapsed.

Labourers could not be saved, all three died

Despite significant efforts to rescue the three labourers trapped in the accident caused by the tunnel collapse in the coal mine in Zhenping County, Ankang City, Shaanxi Province, China, they could not be saved. However, rescue operations were hampered by rain, and the efforts were unsuccessful. Today, Saturday, September 27, all three labourers were found dead.

Investigation into the matter has begun

Following this accident, an investigation into the matter has been initiated. This coal mine, established in 1998, has been undergoing renovation work since March 2024 due to safety concerns. Preliminary investigations suggest that approximately 500 cubic metres of debris was involved in the tunnel collapse.

Mine accidents are not decreasing

Mine accidents are frequent in China. Despite considerable efforts to prevent them, these accidents continue to occur. The rise in mine accidents in China is a cause for concern.

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

27 Sept 2025 02:18 pm

English News / World / Coal Mine Tunnel Collapse in China Kills 3 Workers
