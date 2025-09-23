Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Ecuador Prison Riot: 14 Dead, 14 Injured in Gunfire and Explosions

A riot erupted in an Ecuadorian prison, resulting in the deaths of 14 people, including 13 inmates.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Prison riot in Ecuador
Prison riot in Ecuador (Photo: Patrika)

Violence has significantly increased in South American countries over the past few years. This includes Ecuador, where gang warfare and riots are frequent occurrences. Even prisons in Ecuador are not immune, with frequent outbreaks of violence. A recent incident occurred on Monday at the Social Rehabilitation Centre in Machala, the capital of El Oro province.

Gunfire and Explosions

According to Ecuadorian National Police, the riot began early in the morning while inmates were asleep. Gunfire erupted, accompanied by explosions, waking the prison guards. The loud explosions caused widespread panic within the prison.

Fourteen Dead

This riot at the Social Rehabilitation Centre in Machala resulted in the deaths of 14 people: 13 inmates and 1 prison guard.

Fourteen Injured

The riot also left 14 people injured. They have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Inmates Escape

Several inmates escaped during the chaos. Local police have launched a search to recapture them.

Investigation Underway

The provincial police chief stated that an investigation into the incident has begun. Most of the deceased inmates were members of Los Choneros, one of Ecuador's most violent gangs.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Updated on:

23 Sept 2025 01:21 pm

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 01:20 pm

English News / World / Ecuador Prison Riot: 14 Dead, 14 Injured in Gunfire and Explosions
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.