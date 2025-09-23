Ecuador Prison Riot: 14 Dead, 14 Injured in Gunfire and Explosions

Violence has significantly increased in South American countries over the past few years. This includes Ecuador, where gang warfare and riots are frequent occurrences. Even prisons in Ecuador are not immune, with frequent outbreaks of violence. A recent incident occurred on Monday at the Social Rehabilitation Centre in Machala, the capital of El Oro province.
According to Ecuadorian National Police, the riot began early in the morning while inmates were asleep. Gunfire erupted, accompanied by explosions, waking the prison guards. The loud explosions caused widespread panic within the prison.
This riot at the Social Rehabilitation Centre in Machala resulted in the deaths of 14 people: 13 inmates and 1 prison guard.
The riot also left 14 people injured. They have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Several inmates escaped during the chaos. Local police have launched a search to recapture them.
The provincial police chief stated that an investigation into the incident has begun. Most of the deceased inmates were members of Los Choneros, one of Ecuador's most violent gangs.