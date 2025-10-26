Indian-Origin Woman Attacks Husband with Knife in US, Angered by Unclean House

Chandraprabha (Image: IANS)
An Indian-origin woman, working as a teacher's assistant at an elementary school in North Carolina, America, attacked her husband with a knife. The woman was angry with her husband for not cleaning the house. The police arrested the woman based on a complaint filed by the victim husband. The arrested woman has been identified as Chandraprabha Singh (44).
North Carolina police stated that the woman attempted a life-threatening attack on her husband in their apartment on Foxhaven Drive in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte. Chandraprabha resides in this apartment with her husband, Arvind Singh. Chandraprabha was upset about the lack of cleanliness in the house. For this reason, she intentionally tried to attack her husband's neck with a knife.
However, the accused woman claims that she was preparing breakfast when her husband, Arvind, asked if he could help. Seeing the mess, she became agitated and turned towards him with the knife. During this, the knife accidentally grazed her husband's neck. The injured Arvind was admitted to the hospital. Subsequently, the accused woman was presented in court on October 13. She was granted bail with certain conditions upon a $10,000 bond. The court mandated that the woman must wear an electronic monitoring device and maintain physical distance from her husband.
