India's Neighbour Celebrates Diwali by Worshipping Dogs; Reason Will Astonish You

During Diwali in Nepal, a festival called Kukur Tihar is celebrated. In this festival, dogs are worshipped, adorned with tika and garlands. All this is done to honour the loyalty of dogs.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

dogs worshiped during Kukur Tihar in Nepal

Worshipping dogs (Image: AI)

We have often seen the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha during the days of Diwali. But did you know that there is a country where dogs are also worshipped during Diwali? This country is none other than Nepal, India's neighbour. Here, along with Diwali, a festival called Kukur Tihar is celebrated, which is a festival of dogs. This is a centuries-old tradition in Nepal, under which dogs are worshipped on this day and given special respect. Let's find out how and why this festival is celebrated.

How this festival is celebrated

Just like Diwali, Kukur Tihar is also a five-day festival, during which dogs are bathed and fed. Dogs are worshipped, adorned with fresh flower garlands, and given a red tilak. After this, rice is showered on the dogs, and blessings are sought from them, and they are given their favourite food, including meat and milk. This entire process is called Kukur Tihar. On this day, not only pet dogs but also street dogs are worshipped.

Why Kukur Tihar is celebrated

Dogs are given a special place in Hinduism as well. They are considered the messengers of Yamraj, the god of death. For centuries, dogs have been known for their loyalty to humans. Along with this, they also protect homes and people. In Nepal, this festival of Kukur Tihar is celebrated to honour these special qualities of dogs. It is a symbol of respect and love for them. On this day, not only pet dogs in homes but also stray dogs roaming the streets are worshipped and fed. After feeding the dogs, people also seek blessings from them.

Published on:

08 Oct 2025 02:26 pm

English News / World / India's Neighbour Celebrates Diwali by Worshipping Dogs; Reason Will Astonish You

