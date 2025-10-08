India's Neighbour Celebrates Diwali by Worshipping Dogs; Reason Will Astonish You

Dogs are given a special place in Hinduism as well. They are considered the messengers of Yamraj, the god of death. For centuries, dogs have been known for their loyalty to humans. Along with this, they also protect homes and people. In Nepal, this festival of Kukur Tihar is celebrated to honour these special qualities of dogs. It is a symbol of respect and love for them. On this day, not only pet dogs in homes but also stray dogs roaming the streets are worshipped and fed. After feeding the dogs, people also seek blessings from them.