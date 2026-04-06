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Iran Launches Drone, Missile Strikes on UAE, Kuwait After Trump Warning

Iran-US Israel War: Following a threat from US President Donald Trump, Iran has now retaliated. The Iranian army has intensified attacks on the UAE and Kuwait.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 06, 2026

Iran launches missiles and drones on UAE and Kuwait

It is the 38th day of the Iran-US Israel war, and a new turn has emerged. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has threatened that if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz and refuse to reach a settlement to end the war, then Iran's power plants and bridges will be destroyed. Trump has given Iran a deadline of Tuesday night 8 PM (Wednesday 5:30 AM Indian time). Amidst Trump's threat, Iran has also retaliated.

Drones and Missiles Fired at UAE and Kuwait

Iran has once again intensified its attacks on the UAE and Kuwait. The Iranian army has launched a barrage of drones and missiles at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait. Both countries have reported that their air defences are attempting to intercept Iranian drones and missiles.

Iran Continues to Target UAE and Kuwait

Since the war began, Iran has been continuously targeting the UAE and Kuwait. Iran's targets include the oil and energy reserves/plants, infrastructure, and American military bases of both countries. So far, several oil and energy reserves and plants in both countries have been damaged due to Iranian attacks, disrupting supply. Additionally, Iran has also attacked American military bases. Iran claims these attacks are being carried out because these countries are supporting the US against Iran and allowing their territory to be used for attacks on Iran.

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Published on:

06 Apr 2026 12:30 pm

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