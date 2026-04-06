Iran Launches Drone, Missile Strikes on UAE, Kuwait After Trump Warning

Since the war began, Iran has been continuously targeting the UAE and Kuwait. Iran's targets include the oil and energy reserves/plants, infrastructure, and American military bases of both countries. So far, several oil and energy reserves and plants in both countries have been damaged due to Iranian attacks, disrupting supply. Additionally, Iran has also attacked American military bases. Iran claims these attacks are being carried out because these countries are supporting the US against Iran and allowing their territory to be used for attacks on Iran.